Komets Stay Within Striking Distance of Top Spot

Published on March 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - With 14 games remaining in the regular season, the Komets start the week one point behind Toledo for first place in the Central Division, with a mark of 34-15-9-0 for 77 points. The team heads back on the road for a pair of games at Cincinnati this Friday and Saturday, before returning home on March 27, versus Bloomington. Tickets for all home games are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial ticket office and at komets.com.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Wed. 3/11 vs IW 5-2 W

Fri. 3/13 at IND 2-1 L

Sat. 3/14 at BLM 3-2 OTL

Sun. 3/15 vs IND 1-0 W

About last week -

The Komets returned to action on Wednesday to host Iowa at the Coliseum.

In the first period, Harrison Rees, playing in his first game in over a month, set up Austin Magera for his 25th tally of the season at 3:34 to put the Komets up 1-0. The Komets followed with a goal from Josh Groll and Mathew Brown to take a 3-0 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining in the period.

The only score of the second period went to Jayden Gubbe to make it a 4-0, with an assist coming from Matt Copponi to extend his points streak to five games at 18:21.

In the third period, Iowa's Jonny Sorenson scored short-handed on a breakaway to put the Heartlanders on the board at:57. Then, Elliot Desnoyers cut the lead in half with an unassisted tally at 3:59. Late in the period, with goaltender Riley Mercer on the bench for the extra skater, Trevor Janicke put the puck into the empty net to make the final score 5-2.

The Komets traveled to Fishers for a game with the Fuel on Friday.

After a scoreless first period, Matt Brown ended the goal drought with a tally at 12:21 of the second period to give the lead to the Komets.

In the third period, the Fuel's Tyler Weiss tied the game at 8:04, then won the game for Indy with only 12 seconds remaining for a final score of 2-1. The Komets outshot the Fuel 30-16, as Sam Jonsson took the loss, making 14 saves.

On Saturday, the Komets visited Bloomington for just the second time this season and left with a 3-2 overtime loss.

Blake Murray netted his 20th goal of the season on a power play to open the scoring in the first period. Bloomington answered late in the period to tie the game at one after one period.

Kirill Tyutyayev scored for the 16th time this season to give the Komets the lead at 8:34 of the second period, with rookie Conner Milburn picking up his first pro assist.

The Komets took the 2-1 lead late into the third, but the Bison tied the game at 18:32 and finished the comeback in overtime, winning the match at 1:11 of the extra frame. Nathan Day was given the loss, making 25 saves.

The Komets and Fuel met up at the Coliseum on Sunday.

The only score of the game went to the Komets as Matt Copponi scored his eighth of the season at 2:38 of the first period, with assists going to Jalen Smereck and Harrison Rees. Sam Jonsson did the rest to hold off the Fuel, making 18 saves for his 5th shutout of the season.

GAME SHEET

Komet leaders-

Points: 50 - Magera

Goals: 25 - Magera

Assists: 36 - Smereck

Power Play Goals: 8 - Magera

Short-Handed Goals: 2 - Janicke

Game Winning Goals: 7 - Murray

Shots: 177 - Smereck

PIM: 93 - Smereck

Plus/Minus: +28 - Krebs

Home Points: 19- Magera

Home Goals: 13 - Magera

Home Assists: 15 - Smereck

Road Points: 30 - Tyutyayev

Road Goals: 14 - Murray

Road Assists: 21 - Smereck, Tyutyayev

Goaltenders

Appearances: 31 - Nathan Day

Wins: 16 - Nathan Day, Samuel Jonsson

Saves: 710 - Nathan Day

Goals against: 57 - Samuel Jonsson

Save percentage: .912 - Samuel Jonsson

Shutouts: 5 - Samuel Jonsson

Icing the puck - With a win on Wednesday night, Jesse Kallechy passed Marc Boileau for ninth on the Komets all-time coaching wins list with 109. The Komets have only given up one shorthanded goal at home this season. Sam Jonsson leads the league with five shutouts. The Komets now have 8 shutouts this season, tying a team record set in 2003-2004, 2004-2005, and 2007-2008. The team is 24-5-6 when scoring first and has played in 29 one-goal games. The Komets have killed off nine straight power plays at home. Blake Murray picked up his 20th goal of the season, joining Alex Aleardi and Austin Magera with 20+ goals scored this season.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, March 27 -Neon Night - Presented by the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana: Komets will be wearing their new neon jerseys for the last time this season!

Neon Jersey Auction: A silent auction for the neon game-worn jerseys will take place in the arena lobby with proceeds to benefit the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana. Bidding ends at the start of the 3rd period.

Marathon Fill-Up Card Fridays: Filling up 3 times at any area Marathon station earns you buy-one-get-one tickets to any Friday home game. Visit any local Marathon Station for details.

Player Card Giveaway: Introducing the Midwest Box Breaks Komets Legends Set Collection! Come meet Kelly Cup Champion, AJ Jenks, in the Autograph Zone and get photos taken and autographs signed by the former captain!

Sunday, March 28 - Be our guest for Princess Night! Meet some of your favorite Princesses before the game, courtesy of Kid to Kid and TAG Art Company! Fans that come dressed as a prince or princess can join in on our on-ice Princess Parade! Free Carnations to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Cottage Flowers. Princess Meet & Greet available pre-game.

On Ice Princess Parade: Dress as your favorite Princess to join us in the 1st Intermission.

Report Card Night presented by 3Rivers: "A" students can get a FREE ticket to the game courtesy of 3Rivers! Show your report card at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office with an "A" or "A-Equivalent" on it and receive a FREE TICKET TO THIS GAME!

Chuck-A-Puck Night: Play Chuck-A-Puck presented by All-American Stores in the 2nd Intermission for a chance to win FREE Gas for a Year, plus other great prizes from Komets Partners!

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.







ECHL Stories from March 16, 2026

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