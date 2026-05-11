Komets Take Lead in Central Division Final

Published on May 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - After claiming home ice advantage during the regular season, the Komets gained a win in game one of the Central Division Final over Toledo. The best-of-seven series will shift to Toledo on Tuesday before returning to Fort Wayne for game three on Thursday. The winner of the series will face the winner of the Kansas City-Allen series. The Mavericks currently lead the series 2-0. The Komets are attempting to advance to the Western Conference Final for the first time since winning the Kelly Cup in 2021. Tickets are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial ticket office and at komets.com.

KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS

Fort Wayne versus Toledo Central Division Final

Game 1 - KOMETS 4 - TOLEDO 1

Game 2 - Tuesday, May 12 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 3 - Thursday, May 14 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 4 - Friday, May 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 5 - Saturday, May 16 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 19 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 20 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

About last week -

On Sunday, the Komets hosted Toledo at the Coliseum in game one of the best-of-seven Central Division Final series.

In the first period, Josh Bloom registered his first goal of the playoffs, scoring at 13:53. Late in the frame, with Toledo's Brandon Hawkins in the penalty box, Austin Magera tipped a shot from William Dufour past goaltender, Carter Gylander, at 18:47 to make it 2-0 Komets.

The Walleye struck in the second period, but the Komets answered as Kirill Tyutyayev accepted a pass from defenseman Tyler Inamoto at 19:10 and put it in the back of the net to give the Komets a 3-1 lead after two periods.

In the final frame, Matt Brown broke in alone on Gylander, backhanding the puck between his legs to put the Komets up 4-1 at 14:31. Sam Jonsson and the Komets defense stood strong down the stretch to give the Komets a 1-0 series lead.

Komet leaders-

Icing the puck - Austin Magera and William Dufour have points in all six playoff games. Magera now leads the Kelly Cup Playoffs with 13 points (4g, 9a). The Komets have outscored their opponents 11-2 in the third period. Sam Jonsson has won all three of his starts in the post-season. The Komets are 4-0 when scoring first and they are tops in the power-play on the road (33.3%). The Komets have not allowed a power-play goal at home during the playoffs.

Komets on the ice:

Monday, May 11... Practice 11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 12... Road game at Toledo 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13... Optional skate at Ice House 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, May 14.... Home game versus Toledo 7:35 p.m.

Friday, May 15.... Road game at Toledo 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 16... Road game at Toledo 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 17...Team day off

Monday, May 18... Practice at Ice House 11:15 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.







ECHL Stories from May 11, 2026

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