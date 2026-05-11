Save the Date: Royals 2026-27 Home Opener Is October 31

Published on May 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that the club's home opener for the 25th anniversary season in the 2026-27 campaign will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena.

The home opener begins the Royals 36-home game schedule which will feature promotional themes, giveaways and specialty jerseys throughout. Fans can look for social media announcements on promotional deals, group outing opportunities and team events leading up to the home opener by following the Reading Royals on X, Instagram and Facebook.

Fans can secure their seat for Opening Night today with a Royals ticket plan. The Royals offer plans ranging from as low as 4 games all the way up to our full season Royals365 Membership.

Royals single-game ticket information will be announced later this summer.

Royal Nuggets:

The Oct. 24 home opener marks the earliest the Royals will play their first home game of a regular season since the 2021-22 season home opener on Oct. 23 (6-3 W vs Norfolk)

The Oct. 24 home opener is the 23rd home opener in the month of October in the 25-season history of the Royals (Record in October home openers: 9-9-1-3)

The Royals are 9-11-1-3 in all-time home openers (last: 2-1 L vs Trois-Rivières, Nov. 8, 2025)







ECHL Stories from May 11, 2026

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