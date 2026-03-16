Knight Monsters Weekly Update: March 16, 2026

Published on March 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, opened up their March home slate of games this past weekend, as they welcomed the Kansas City Mavericks to town.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

On Wednesday, March 11, the Knight Monsters hosted their annual Pucks and Paws Knight as the Kansas City Mavericks looked to continue their hot streak at the top of the division. Tahoe got on the board first with two straight goals in the first period from Kevin Wall and Jake McGrew to make it 2-0, but Kansas City would respond with a late goal to cut the lead to 2-1 going into the second. The Mavericks would claw back to tie the game with the lone goal in the second period, but it was the Knight Monsters who emerged in the end, as McGrew added on his second of the night and Devon Paliani scored on an empty net to give the Knight Monsters a 4-2 win, their first over KC this season.

On Friday, March 13, Tahoe kicked off St Patrick's Day early with a St Patrick's Weekend Celebration! The Knight Monsters wore specialty jerseys for the occasion, complete with player nicknames. The game on the ice featured back-and-forth scoring from both sides. Kansas City got on the board first to make it 1-0, but Tahoe answered back with two goals in the final two minutes of the first period from Linden Alger and Trent Swick, as the Knight Monsters led 2-1 after the opening 20. In the second, it was the Mavericks' turn to take momentum as they put up three unanswered to jump in front 4-2. Although Tahoe would answer back with three of their own from Connor Marritt, Kaelan Taylor, and Jake McGrew, Kansas City would score the final two goals of the game just eight seconds apart and take home a 6-5 victory.

The St Patty's festivities concluded on Saturday, March 14, as Tahoe and Kansas City faced off in a rubber match. Unfortunately for the Knight Monsters, this night was controlled by the Mavericks as they scored eight goals, including five on the power play, to get a big 8-1 win and finish the season series off by winning two out of three on the road.

ON DECK

The Knight Monsters are back on the road this week as they travel to take on the Central Division-leading Toledo Walleye for the first time in franchise history.

The games will take place on Friday, March 20, Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22. Puck drop for Friday and Saturday is set for 4:15 pm PT, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 4:05 pm PT. Sunday's game is scheduled for 2:15 pm PT, with pregame coverage going live at 2:05 pm PT.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters defenseman Linden Alger scored his first career ECHL goal over the weekend in Friday's 6-5 loss to Kansas City. Alger has played in 44 games this season with Tahoe after joining the team late last season from UMass-Amherst.

Knight Monsters forward Devon Paliani is tied for third in the league in goals with 27. Paliani scored on both Wednesday and Saturday night.

Knight Monsters defenseman Samuel Mayer is currently tied for second in the ECHL amongst defensemen in goals with 12. Kansas City's Marcus Crawford has the lead with 13.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- JAKE MCGREW

First-year alternate captain Jake McGrew had no trouble finding the back of the net last week as he scored three goals against the Mavericks goaltending. McGrew has 19 goals this season, tying his goal total from last season with the Knight Monsters.

Before joining Tahoe last season, McGrew spent two seasons overseas in Sweden, where he played in 61 games for two different clubs. A 2017 6th round draft pick of the San Jose Sharks, McGrew began his pro career with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda and also played for the Allen Americans and Orlando Solar Bears in the ECHL.

RENO AREA FAN TRANSPORTATION PACKAGE

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are proud to offer a $50 ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and round-trip transit for Reno area Knight Monsters fans to the Tahoe Blue Event Center for all home games this season!

WHO: Reno area fans of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

WHAT: Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA), Amador Stage Lines, and the Tahoe Blue Event Center are offering a $50 package that includes a game ticket for the Knight Monsters game and round-trip transportation on the South Tahoe Airporter to and from games.

WHERE: Silver Legacy Valet (parking is free) in Reno to Tahoe Blue Event Center adjacent to Bally's Lake Tahoe.

WHEN: For all Knight Monsters home games starting November 21. On Fridays and Saturdays, transit departs from Reno at 3:45 pm PT, puck drops at 7 pm PT, and return departure arrives in Reno at 11 pm PT. On Sundays, transit departs from Reno at 12:15, puck drops at 3, and returns at 8:30.

HOW: Secure now: https://southtahoeairporter.com/, and enter the promo code TKM. This will bring up a $50 package, indicating the 50 percent savings off the regular transportation and ticket cost.

WHY: To offer hockey fans convenience, savings, and to reduce vehicle traffic. The TDVA is continually looking at opportunities to create seamless travel experiences with the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Earlier this fall, in partnership with the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD), south shore transit options to games expanded with Route 51. Thursdays through Saturdays (from South Lake Tahoe's Y Transit Center to Kingsbury Transit Center), to better serve both residents and visitors during late-night travel periods. Route 51 is ideal for service industry workers, event staff, and concertgoers with safe, reliable transportation after traditional operating hours.

The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, March 27, to take on the Rapid City Rush at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Marvel Knight. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com







ECHL Stories from March 16, 2026

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