ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
Published on March 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Greenville's Josh Atkinson has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #904, Greenville at Orlando, on March 15.
Atkinson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 10:58 of the third period.
Atkinson will miss Greenville's games at Savannah (March 20 and March 21) and at Jacksonville (March 22).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
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