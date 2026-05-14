Knight Monsters Release Schedule for 2026-2027 Season

Published on May 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced their 2026-27 regular season schedule for the upcoming season.

The Knight Monsters begin season three on the road with a pair of contests against the Wichita Thunder on Saturday, October 17, and Sunday, October 18. Puck drop on Saturday is at 4:05 pm PT, with puck drop on Sunday at 1:05 pm PT.

The home portion of the regular season gets underway with Opening Knight on Friday, October 23, as the Knight Monsters welcome the expansion New Mexico Goatheads to Tahoe Blue Event Center for the first time. Puck drop for the first of three games against New Mexico is at 7:00 pm PT.

All home games are scheduled to start at 7:00 pm PT, with the exceptions of Sunday home games, which will start at 3:00 pm PT, and the game on Thursday, November 19, which starts at 10:30 am PT.

In addition to New Mexico, the Knight Monsters will take on two new opponents this season when they face the Norfolk Admirals and South Carolina Stingrays, both in the ECHL's Eastern Conference. The Knight Monsters face the Stingrays on the road on January 15-17, and will face the Admirals on the road on February 26-28, and at home on March 26-28.

The Knight Monsters get an early chance to face the Kansas City Mavericks, who eliminated Tahoe from the Kelly Cup Playoffs last season with a three-game home series beginning on October 28.

58 of the Knight Monsters' 72 regular-season games will be against Mountain Division opponents. Last season, Tahoe went 28-24-2-3 in games against divisional opponents. Below is a breakdown of matchups against teams in the Mountain Division.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION BREAKDOWN

14 games vs New Mexico (6 home, 8 road). Last year's record: N/A (first year franchise)

9 games vs Idaho (6 home, 3 road). Last year's record: 5-3-0-1

9 games vs Rapid City (3 home, 6 road). Last year's record: 4-7-1-2

9 games vs Tulsa (6 home, 3 road). Last year's record: 6-2-0

7 games vs Allen (3 home, 4 road). Last year's record: 3-2-0

5 games vs Kansas City (3 home, 2 road). Last year's record: 1-5-1

5 games vs Wichita (3 home, 2 road). Last year's record: 3-2-0

Season tickets and ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are now available. For more information on becoming a 1645 Club Season Ticket Member, and to view the full schedule, visit knightmonstershockey.com.







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