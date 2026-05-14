Rush Announce 2026-27 Season Schedule

Published on May 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced the team's 2026-27 season schedule on Thursday. The Rush's 19th season in franchise history features a 72-game schedule, 58 of which are against Mountain Division opponents.

Rapid City's season opener is Friday, October 16th at Kansas City. The home opener is the following Friday, October 23rd, also against the Mavericks.

In total, 23 of the 36 home games at The Monument Ice Arena will be on either Friday or Saturday, with the Rush welcoming in eight different opponents to Rapid City. The team will travel to ten opposing cities next season.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2026-27 schedule:

COMING IN HOT: Talk about a litmus test right out of the chute- the Rush open up the regular season with five consecutive matchups against the Kansas City Mavericks, the defending Brabham Cup champions who have finished first in the division three straight years. Rapid City will be at Cable Dahmer Arena on opening night for the second consecutive year. It will be the first home opener three-in-three in Rush history.

A NEW MOST FREQUENT OPPONENT: The Rush's most common matchup will be against the Allen Americans, with 13 meetings scheduled and seven at The Monument Ice Arena. The series also features a stretch of four games in five days- Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday- when Allen comes to town for Thanksgiving weekend.

HOMECOOKING IN MARCH: When the playoff push heats up in the month of March, the Rush will have their work cut out for them at home. Rapid City has nine home games scheduled in March, more than any other month, with three series scheduled against New Mexico, Allen, and Idaho. Overall, 12 of the last 18 games this season will be on home ice.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS: The Rush will be home for both Thanksgiving weekend and Christmas weekend. Rapid City hosts Allen four times around Turkey Day, with a day off on the holiday. Idaho comes to town for a two-game set on Saturday, December 26th and Sunday, December 27th. The trade-off, however, is the Rush being on the road in Wichita for New Year's Eve, their first time not hosting a NYE game since 2020.

TO THE LAND OF ENCHANTMENT: The Rush will get their first look at the New Mexico Goatheads, the Mountain Division's newest member, on October 30th and 31st in Rio Rancho, before hosting the expansion club six more times later in the year.

OUTSIDE THE MOUNTAIN: Rapid City has 14 out-of-division matchups scheduled between Orlando (home), Reading (home), Toledo (away), Savannah (away), and Cincinnati (away). The Rush will face the Solar Bears for the first time ever in December and make their maiden voyage to Savannah in January.

A WEEK OFF: Your eyes do not deceive you. The Rush have a bye week in the middle of February, with no games scheduled between February 13th Tahoe and February 26th at Cincinnati. The 13-day gap will be the longest time between games in franchise history.

EARLY WAKE-UPS: The Rush will have the honor of being the visiting team for three School Day games this season: Wednesday, November 18th at Toledo (10:35 a.m. EST), Wednesday, December 16th at Allen (10:30 a.m. CST), and Wednesday, March 31st at Allen (10:30 a.m. CDT). Get your coffee ready: the School Day game in Toledo will start at 8:35 a.m. in the Mountain Time Zone.

HOME GAME TIMES: Of the 36 home games, the Rush will play 8 times on Wednesday, 2 on Thursday, 11 on Friday, 12 on Saturday, and 3 on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., except for all Sunday games and Saturday, December 12th, which carry 4:05 p.m. start times. ALL DATES AND TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

Below is a breakdown of the Rush's 2026-27 opponents, including how many head-to-head meetings are scheduled. Out-of-division opponents are marked with an asterisk.

Allen Americans: 13 games (7 home, 6 away)

Idaho Steelheads: 11 games (5 home, 6 away)

Tahoe Knight Monsters: 9 games (6 home, 3 away)

Kansas City Mavericks: 8 games (3 home, 5 away)

New Mexico Goatheads: 8 games (6 home, 2 away)

Tulsa Oilers: 6 games (3 home, 3 away)

Wichita Thunder: 3 games (0 home, 3 away)

Orlando Solar Bears: 3 games (3 home, 0 away)*

Reading Royals: 3 games (3 home, 0 away)*

Toledo Walleye: 3 games (0 home, 3 away)*

Savannah Ghost Pirates: 3 games (0 home, 3 away)*

Cincinnati Cyclones: 2 games (0 home, 2 away)*







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