Railers Announce 2026-27 Season Schedule

Published on May 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today the 2026-27 regular season schedule. Fans can look forward to the return of hockey at the DCU Center against the Maine Mariners and Trois-Rivières Lions on Opening Weekend, Oct. 17 at 6:05 p.m. and Oct. 18 at 3:05 p.m. presented by M&T Bank.

"The ninth season of Railers hockey is shaping up to be the organization's best yet," said Railers Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers. "We look forward to welcoming our fans back to the DCU Center this coming October."

The season will feature 36 unique themes, a number of giveaways, and action-packed hockey. Along with the full schedule, the Railers have announced the following games as their top eight promotional themes:

Opening Night - Saturday, October 17th, 2026

Railers Fight Cancer - Saturday, November 7th, 2026

IceCats Weekend - Friday, January 15th, & Saturday, January 16th, 2027

Sharks Night - Saturday, January 30th, 2027

Pink in the Rink - Saturday February 13th, 2027

Monkey Wrenches Weekend - Friday, March 12th, & Saturday, March 13th, 2027

Military Appreciation Night - Friday, April 2nd, 2027

Fan Appreciation Weekend - Sunday, April 11th, 2027

Fans interested in attending these games can order a 10-Game Mini-Plan, which gets them access to our top promotional nights of the year. Fans can also purchase the Rivalry Pack to watch 10 games against the Railers biggest rivals. Plans are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Worcester Railers main line at 508-365-1750, or.

The 2026-27 schedule will feature thirteen total opponents, including six out-of-division teams. The Wheeling Nailers have returned to the Central Division for the 2026-27 season, while the Allen Americans make their return to Worcester for the first time since 2019. The Railers will visit the Bloomington Bison for the first time in franchise history, while they return to Tulsa for the first time since since 2019. The Trenton Ironhawks have joined the North Division for their inaugural season in 2026-27 and will make four trips to the DCU Center beginning on Saturday, December 19th.

All 36 home games will be played at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. All 72 games home and away will be broadcast on the Railers radio affiliate, 98.9 NASH Icon and FloHockey. For the full schedule of upcoming games, click here.

The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2026-27 season! Get access to games, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







ECHL Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.