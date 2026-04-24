Worcester Railers HC Announces Joey Goldstein as Senior Director of Marketing

Published on April 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Railers Hockey Club today announced the hiring of Joey Goldstein as the Railers new Senior Director of Marketing. Goldstein assumes the role effective immediately.

"I'm incredibly excited to return to Worcester, where my career first began," Goldstein said. "It truly feels like a full-circle moment. I'm grateful to be back in a community that means so much to me and I'm energized by the opportunity ahead. The Worcester Railers have built a strong foundation, and I'm excited to help elevate the organization's marketing efforts and push the fan experience to new heights."

Most recently, Goldstein spent time with the Kraft Group and the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate as their Sports Partnerships Manager where he worked with professional sports teams and leagues to help combat the rise in hate around the country.

Prior to joining the Kraft Group, Goldstein spent 10+ years in the American Hockey League working in marketing and community relations. From 2021-2024, he worked as the Director of Marketing for the Iowa Wild where he oversaw everything from day-to-day advertising and promotions to game presentation and social media. Following the 2022-23 season, the Wild were named Marketing Department of the Year by the AHL and the following season were awarded Marketing Campaign of the year.

From 2015-2020, he worked for the San Jose Barracuda in various roles within the marketing and fan development departments. In these roles, he wore many hats across the organization which helped him advance within the organization. One of his signature accomplishments was following the 2015-16 season where he helped forward Ryan Carpenter win AHL Man of the Year where he was recognized for his outstanding community efforts.

Goldstein began his career in sports with the Worcester Sharks in 2013 as the Community Development Coordinator after graduating from UMass-Amherst. Prior to working full time, he worked as an intern for the Sharks.

"Joey's skills and abilities have come a long way since he first started with Worcester Professional Hockey 13 years ago," Railers Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers said. "He comes to the organization at a time where we have built a lot of momentum as a recognizable brand in our community. We are eager to see him expand our footprint in Central Massachusetts to another level."

508 Club Memberships are now on sale for the 2026-27 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







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