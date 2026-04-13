Railers Dominate Greensboro 8-1 to Complete Sweep

Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Worcester Railers HC (32-30-5-2, 71 pts) swept the weekend against the Greensboro Gargoyles (18-44-6-1, 43 pts) on Sunday, April 12th, with a final score of 8-1 at First Horizon Coliseum, in front of a crowd of 5,127. The Railers will head back on the road to Portland on Wednesday, April 15, to take on the Maine Mariners for one last matchup on the road this season. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Worcester struck first as MacAuley Carson (1-1-2) picked up the lone goal for the first period on netminder Mason Beaupit at 18:38 while shorthanded. Ross Mitton (1-0-1) opened the second with an early 3:13 goal, again backdoor (2-0). Back-to-back goals from Max Dorrington (1-0-1) and Gleb Veremyev (1-1-2) around the 15-minute mark of the second period gave Worcester a 4-0 lead heading into the third. The lead grew for the Railers from 4-0 at the start of the final frame to 8-0 as the floodgates opened up. Anthony Repaci (1-0-1), Dalton Duhart (1-1-2), Jordan Kaplan (1-0-1), and Adam Samuelsson (1-1-2) all picked up tallies within five minutes of play beginning at 1:46 in the third (8-0). Blake Dangos shut down a shutout attempt with a lone goal for Greensboro at 18:38 in the third to close the game 8-1.

Worcester kicked off the afternoon with an early power play turned 5-on-3 advantage at 5:39 in the first as Gargoyles forwards Josh Groll and Greg Smith shared time in the box for hooking. The play went unfulfilled before it was Worcester's turn to serve time. Max Ruoho took a seat for a high-stick at 18:25. While shorthanded, the Railers picked up their first goal of the afternoon from MacAuley Carson (6th) 13 seconds into the kill. Carson carried the puck from the defensive zone alongside Matt DeMelis, and as the pair evaded four surrounding Gargoyles as Carson scored on goaltender Mason Beaupit backdoor at 18:38 for the 1-0 Worcester lead heading into the second. Greensboro finished the first with two penalties to Worcester's lone call, while Worcester led in shots 11-4.

Worcester kept their scoring streak alive throughout the course of the second period with an early tally from Ross Mitton (6th) at 3:13 for a 2-0 lead. Mitton mirrored Carson's play from the end of the first and lit the lamp back door for a second time. Two more goals late in the frame from Max Dorrington (6th) at 14:31 and Gleb Veremyev (4th) 1:24 later put Worcester up 4-0. Dorrington rushed down the sheet on a breakaway, trailed by Greensboro at his heels. His shot found the gap beneath Beaupit's elbow for his third goal in three games (3-0). Veremyev followed up shortly with his tally that poked the puck through Beaupit's five-hole on the doorstep amidst heavy traffic. The goal was initially reviewed by officials, and upon review was credited as a good goal, and the Railers headed into their final period with their lead grown to 4-0. Shots added up to 24-13 through the second, with Worcester leading for a second time, 13-9. The Railers picked up two more penalties for a new game total of three, while Greensboro added one more to their record with Nate Hanley.

The Railers opened the floodgates in the third as they scored four more unanswered goals and extended their lead to 8-0. First, it was Anthony Repaci (23rd) who finished off a pad save rebound from Michael Suda at 1:46 (5-0). Close behind was Dalton Duhart (9th) with his first goal as a Railer at 2:27, who charged the net as the puck was cleared from the near corner by Carson (6-0). 1:05 after Duhart's goal, Cole Donhauser carried the game into the offensive zone and swerved past a diving Greensboro player before handing the puck off to Jordan Kaplan (4th) to score with a backdoor tap-in (7-0). Adam Samuelsson (1st) finished things off for Worcester with his first goal as a Railer at 6:40 with a final eighth tally for the team as he drove the puck home and hit the top shelf. Greensboro got one back as Blake Dangos capitalized on the fourth power play chance of the afternoon while Drew Callin was in the box for tripping. His shot ricochet off the base of the far post and in for the game's final score of 8-1 at 18:38. Shots in the third favored Worcester once more 15-11, and in the game favored the Railers 39-24. Drew Callin picked up the lone call in the period for tripping at 16:35.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: Adam Samuelsson (1-1-2, +4, 4 shots), 2nd Star: Dalton Duhart (1-1-2, +2, 2 shots), 1st Star: MacAuley Carson (1-1-2, +3, 2 shots)... Final shots were 39-24 in favor of Worcester... Mason Beaupit (0-1-0-0) made 31 saves on 39 shots, while Parker Gahagen (19-11-4-1) made 23 saves on 24 shots... Worcester went 1-for-3 on power plays while Greensboro went 1-for-4... Eight different Railers scored goals... Dalton Duhart scored his first goal as a Railer in the third period... Dalton Duhart picked up his first two points as a Railer for his goal in the third and his secondary assist on Adam Samuelsson's goal... Max Dorrington is now on a three-game point streak with goals in three consecutive games...Anthony Hora, Riley Ginnell, Ryan Miotto, Lincoln Hatten, Declan McDonnell, Xavier Jean-Louis, Connor Federkow, Tristan Lennox, and Gabe Blanchard did not dress for Worcester... The Railers are now 4-1-0-0 all-time vs. the Gargoyles and 3-0-0-0 at the First Horizon Coliseum...







ECHL Stories from April 12, 2026

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