Rush Game Notes: April 12, 2026 at Utah Grizzlies

Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are taking part in the end of an era as the Utah Grizzlies play the final game in their 31-year history. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. MDT on Sunday at the Maverik Center.

LAST TIME OUT

In a defensive battle for over 61 minutes, the Utah Grizzlies clipped the Rapid City Rush in overtime, 2-1, at the Maverik Center on Saturday. Marek Hejduk punched home a rebound 1:28 into the sudden-death OT to secure the extra point for the Grizzlies. All the scoring in regulation took place in the first period. Utah controlled the start, and Mikey Colella converted on a penalty shot, breaking the ice for the Grizzlies. The Rush responded well, and on a delayed penalty, Brett Davis wristed a screened shot home for a 6-on-5 goal. Against all odds, the score remained tied at 1-1 over the next 40 minutes. The Rush played one of their most dominant periods of the season in the third, outshooting Utah 15-2 and recording eight chances against two. The Grizzlies survived it all and took the only three shots of overtime to wind up victorious.

TIP YOUR CAP TO TORCH

Nathan Torchia stole the show for the Rush in this goaltending duel. The rookie made 28 saves on 30 shots, including a highlight-reel windmill glove save in the third period to keep the game tied. It may have been Torchia's best performance that has not resulted in a win, and it was a great sight after allowing five goals in each of his three prior starts.

HOW DID WE STAY TIED?

It is hard to imagine how the second and third periods ended up scoreless. The two teams combined for ten power plays- five each- including 5-on-3 time on both sides in the second. Rapid City took three penalties in a span of 1:50, resulting in a two-man disadvantage for well over a minute, but the Rush killed it off.

MORE KNUCKLES

Teddy Lagerbäck and Andrew Noel dropped the gloves on Friday, but the scrap only received matching minor penalties. Saturday's game featured two sets of fighting majors. Cole Tymkin squared off with Mathieu Boislard in the first period, then Parker Bowman fought Noel in the third.

LOTTA ROOKS

Both the Rush and Grizzlies have taken full advantage of the crop of talent coming out of college hockey, and it has showed on both teams' lineup cards. 15 of Utah's 20 dressed players in each game have been rookies, with only two Grizzlies owning more than two years of professional experience. Dave Smith's lineups have featured eight rookies, including both goaltenders.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS

The University of Denver defeated the University of Wisconsin, 2-1, to win their 11th Frozen Four title yesterday. There are Rush connections to both schools. Pioneers' freshman Kyle Chyzowski, who scored the game-winner late in the third period, is a younger cousin of Ryan Chyzowski. On the other side, Ryan Wagner is a Wisconsin alumnus.

THE END OF THE ROAD

Today is the Rush's 36th and final away game of the 2025-26 season. When it's all said and done, Rapid City will have spent 69 days on the road, including travel days, and taken 43 total flights spanning tens of thousands of miles in the air.

THE FINAL HUNT

It is the end of an era: after 31 years between the IHL, AHL, and ECHL, this is the final game in Utah Grizzlies history. This rivalry has produced over 110 head-to-head meetings, including a 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs series, and countless twists and turns over the last 12 seasons. The Grizzlies announced last September the franchise will be relocated to Trenton, N.J. for the 2026-27 season.

The Rapid City Rush close out the season with a pair of action-packed games on April 17th and 18th against the Tahoe Knight Monsters! Friday, April 17th is Pucks & Paws Night, featuring wiener dog races. Saturday, April 18th is Star Wars Night with a red lightsaber giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.







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