Nailers Win North Division with Incredible Comeback Victory

Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers congratulate goaltender Gabriel D'Aigle

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers congratulate goaltender Gabriel D'Aigle(Wheeling Nailers)

READING, PA- The Wheeling Nailers are the 2025-26 North Division Champions! Wheeling secured its first division title since 2004 in the most dramatic of fashions on Sunday afternoon against the Reading Royals at Santander Arena. The Nailers trailed 1-0 for most of the day. With just under one minute remaining, Ryan McAllister clinched the division title with the tying goal. Then, with 56.7 seconds left in overtime, Blake Bennett delivered the ultimate heroics with the winning goal in a 2-1 triumph. Gabriel D'Aigle earned his first pro victory with a remarkable 38-save performance.

The Nailers received a great opportunity to open the scoring, when Reading's Austin Saint was assessed a double-minor for high sticking. Unfortunately, Wheeling didn't convert on the long power play, and to make matters worse, the Royals scored 25 seconds after the penalty expired. Saint was the one who did the damage, as he took a pass from Liam Devlin, skated to the right circle, and whipped a shot into the left side of the cage.

Wheeling nearly got an equalizer in wild fashion during the middle frame. A neutral ice dump-in hit off of one of the linesmen, took a turn and went into the goal. Because the puck hit the official, it was not allowed to be a good goal.

Reading continued to lead 1-0 all the way until the final minute of regulation. With just over 59 seconds to go, the Nailers tied the score. Ryan McAllister let a shot go from the middle of the blueline, which found its way in through traffic. The remainder of the third period ticked away without a goal, which secured the division title for Wheeling.

The Nailers weren't satisfied with just one point, and with 56.7 seconds left in overtime, they put an exclamation point on their North Division Championship with a win. McAllister and Blake Bennett entered the offensive zone on a two-on-one break. McAllister dished a pass over to Bennett, who wired in a one-timer from the left side. Wheeling was victorious, 2-1.

Gabriel D'Aigle was sensational in his second professional game, as he rejected 38 of the 39 shots he faced to earn his first career win. Yaniv Perets made 34 saves on 36 shots in the overtime loss for the Royals.

The Nailers have one more road game on the regular season docket, as they will visit the Toledo Walleye on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Wheeling's final regular season home game will take place on Saturday, April 18th against the Indy Fuel at 7:10 p.m. That game will be 80's Night, which will feature a pregame tailgate and a postgame concert by Tongue 'n Cheek. The Nailers have clinched home ice advantage for the opening round of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The first two home games will be played on Friday, April 24th and Saturday, April 25th. The opponent has yet to be determined. Individual tickets, group tickets, and more are available now for both the regular season finale and the playoffs by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

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ECHL Stories from April 12, 2026

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