Ghost Pirates Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night with 4-2 Win over Atlanta

Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, earned a 4-2 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday afternoon at Enmarket Arena during Fan Appreciation Night.

Savannah opened the scoring as Reece Vitelli set up Riley Hughes in the left circle for a one-timer to make it 1-0. Scout Truman recorded his first professional point with the secondary assist.

Atlanta responded 2:17 into the second period when Joey Cipollone chipped in a loose puck at the top of the crease to tie the game at 1-1.

The Ghost Pirates regained the lead at the 10:58 mark of the second when Liam Walsh found Ryan Sullivan below the right circle, where he fired home a shot to make it 2-1. Nicholas Zabaneh added the secondary assist.

Savannah extended its lead late in the period as Hughes netted his second of the game, shoveling in a backhand with 3:05 remaining to make it 3-1. Mason Reiners picked up the assist for his first professional point.

The Ghost Pirates added another in the third period when Zabaneh raced in from the right side and finished to make it 4-1. Alex Krause notched his first professional point with the primary assist, while Ivan Chukarov earned the secondary.

Atlanta pulled one back a few minutes later as Cody Sylvester capitalized on a turnover to make it 4-2, but Savannah held on the rest of the way.

Evan Cormier earned the win with 24 saves on 26 shots, while T.J. Semptimphelter stopped 16 of 20 for Atlanta.

The Ghost Pirates close out the regular season Friday night against the South Carolina Stingrays for Star Wars Night, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 12, 2026

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