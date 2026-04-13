Steelheads Stomp Oilers 7-3 to Cap off Regular Season

Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







TULSA, OK. - The Idaho Steelheads (42-23-6-1) defeated the Tulsa Oilers (27-38-5-0) 7-3 on Sunday afternoon at BOK Center. Sunday's game marked the final regular season game for Idaho, as the Steelheads next face the Allen Americans in the opening round of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Tulsa drew first blood in the matinee contest, with Ryan Lautenbach beating Ben Kraws short side just as 4-on-4 play expired for his 11th tally of the season on a goal that was scored as a shorthanded tally.

Idaho quickly fought back, and drew even on a rush goal by Grant Silianoff, who one-timed the puck past Jake Sibell from in tight for a 1-1 tie.

As quickly as Idaho evened the score, the Oilers went back in front, getting one final goal in the first period from Dylan Fitze who used a bounce off the end boards to beat Kraws for a 2-1 Oilers advantage after 20 minutes.

In the second period the game was turned on its head with an Idaho offensive explosion. It all began with a power play goal from Liam Malmquist, who secured his 26th goal of the season just four seconds into the Steelheads' man advantage to tie the game 2-2.

After getting back-to-back power plays, the Steelheads made it back-to-back power play goals, as Aidan Hreschuk stepped up from the point to wire home his second goal of the season to put Idaho ahead 3-2 midway through the period.

Not satisfied yet, the Steelheads found an insurance marker in the middle frame with Ty Pelton-Byce scoring just a few strides off the bench and potting his 13th of the season to chase Sibell from the contest and put the Steelheads ahead 4-2 after two periods.

Idaho picked up right where it left off to start the third period, scoring just 22 seconds into the frame on Silianoff's second goal of the night for a 5-2 edge.

Eight minutes later the teams traded goals, with Jake Lee and Kaleb Pearson scoring just 40 seconds apart, and Pearson collecting his 28th of the season to re-extend Idaho's lead to three after Lee's tally.

One final goal came from Jordan Steinmetz for Idaho as the forward struck gold with nine minutes remaining to put the finishing touches on a 7-3 Steelheads win to cap off the regular season.

Ben Kraws made 29 saves in the win for Idaho. Jake Sibell made 18 saves for Tulsa in the loss while Vyachesla Buteyets turned aside seven shots in relief. Buteyets was pulled from his relief appearance after allowing three goals leaving Sibell to finish out the game.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Grant Silianoff (IDH, 2-0-2, +1, 2 shots)

2) Kaleb Pearson (IDH, 1-1-2, +1, 5 shots)

3) Ryan Lautenbach (TUL, 1-0-1, Even, 2 shots)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".







ECHL Stories from April 12, 2026

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