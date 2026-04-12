Swamp Rabbits Blanked by Bison in Series Finale

Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - Dryden McKay stopped all 16 shots he saw and received two point nights from Mark Kaleinikovas and Chongmin Lee to lead the Bloomington Bison to a 4-0 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday afternoon, earning a three-game sweep in Greenville.

Mark Kaleinikovas opened up the scoring entries with 7:42 to go in the first period, slashing to the spot and firing a Nikita Sedov pass behind Swamp Rabbits net-minder Pierce Charleson, giving the Bison a 1-0 lead with the first goal of the game for a second time in the three game series (Sedov and Chongmin Lee assisted). Moments later, Shane Ott wrapped from behind the Swamp Rabbits net and to the right faceoff circle, rattling the puck off the far post, off of Charleson's skate, and in, doubling the lead to 2-0 with 4:23 to play (Kaleinikovas and Lee assisted). Dryden McKay, in net for the Bison, stopped all five shots he saw in the first.

The Bison, who utilized quick strike offense all week, got more support in similar fashion in the early stages of the second. At 6:16 of the second, Charleson made a series of saves in close range of his net, but the puck laid in his crease on the most recent attempt. Lou-Felix Denis stepped over the net-minder and poked the puck over the goal line to triple the lead to 3-0 (Mikhail Abramov and Cullen Ferguson assisted). Exactly 76 seconds later, Ilya Tsulygin picked up a neutral zone turnover and found Deni Goure in transition, scoring his second goal of the series over Charleson's shoulder to push the gap to 4-0 at 7:32. Following the goal, Charleson was subbed out of the game for Simon Latkoczy, making his third appearance in as many games and second time in relief. McKay stopped the next 11 shots he saw over the final two periods, securing his fourth shutout of the season in the 4-0 win.

Pierce Charleson stopped four of eight shots in 27:32 of his start (8-12-3-0). He was replaced by Simon Latkoczy, who turned aside all seven shots he faced in 32:28 of relief.

The Swamp Rabbits play their final three games at home, beginning with the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday, April 17th. Puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST for the first of two against the Icemen.







ECHL Stories from April 12, 2026

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