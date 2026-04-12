Mariners Sign Dylan Mackinnon to ATO

Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Sunday that they've signed defenseman Dylan MacKinnon to an Amateur Tryout (ATO).

MacKinnon, 21 is a 6'2, 200-pound defenseman from Moncton, NB, who was a 2023 draft choice of the Nashville Predators, going in the third round at #83 overall. Unsigned by the Preds, MacKinnon was invited to Boston Bruins rookie camp this past fall.

MacKinnon recently finished his junior career in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, where he played for three different organizations. This season, he was a member of the Charlottetown Islanders, appearing in 45 games, scoring one goal and adding 11 assists. He also played for the Halifax Mooseheads and his hometown Moncton Wildcats (where he won a championship in 2025). MacKinnon skated in a total of 279 games over his QMJHL career.

The Mariners host the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday at 3 PM for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Venture Solar. They finish the regular season next week with a home game on Wednesday night vs. Worcester at 7 PM and Saturday afternoon at Trois-Rivieres at 3 PM.

The Mariners begin the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 24th with Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals at the Cross Insurance Arena at 6 PM against either the Adirondack Thunder or Reading Royals. Game 2 will be Saturday, April 25th, also at 6 PM. Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) would also be in Portland on May 5th and 6th, both beginning at 7 PM. Tickets for all four games of the first round are available at MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs.







ECHL Stories from April 12, 2026

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