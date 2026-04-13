Americans Pull Away from Wichita in the Third Period

Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AH), faced the Wichita Thunder for the second time this week on Sunday afternoon. The Americans erupted for four goals in the third period to beat Wichita 6-3 at Intrust Bank Arena.

Each team had one power play opportunity in the opening frame and both went 0-for-1 on the man advantage. Wichita had the lone goal of the opening period as Thunder defenseman T.J. Lloyd scored on a two-on-one for his second goal of the season. Wichita led the game 1-0 after the first period. Wichita outshot the Americans 11-10.

The Americans scored twice in the middle frame. First, Harrison Blaisdell scored on the power play for his 28th goal of the season. Then a tic-tac-toe play resulted in Maxim Barbashev scoring his ninth goal of the year and second with the Americans. The shots on goal were even 18-18 after two periods of play.

The Americans took the lead for a second time with an early goal in the third period. Jax Dubois scored his third of the season to give the Americans a 3-2 lead. The Americans increased it to 4-2 on the 37th of the season from Danny Katic. Then Harrison Blaisdell completed the hat trick with his 29th and 30th of the season to put the game away. The victory was the Americans' 41st of the season.

With Idaho's victory over Tulsa on Sunday, the Americans remain three points behind the Steelheads with two games remaining in the regular season. Idaho has no regular season games remaining.

The Americans travel back to Wichita, Kansas next Friday night for the final road game of the year. Game time is 7:05 PM at the Intrust Bank Arena.

The Americans return home a week from tonight to face the Kansas City Mavericks in the regular season finale at 7:10 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Three Stars of the Game:

1. Harrison Blaisdell - Allen

2. Danny Katic - Allen

3. G. Best- Wichita

They Said it:

Harrison Blaisdell: " Obviously a huge win for us and super important to get that one if we want home ice for the first round. It's always hard to tell how those games are gonna go when it's a 4-in-5 and you're feeling far from your best. Just happy that I had legs this afternoon and hitting the 30-goal mark was the cherry on top. It's been a long year, and we are playing excellent hockey right now so even though the team is exhausted from the hard weekend we are super excited to play these next few games and get into the playoffs when the real fun starts."

Steve Martinson: " Some fun goals to watch today. Harrison Blaisdell was a beast on his two goals. Lots of slick passing. Cream rising to the top. Katic, Watts and Gildon could have scored 5 or 6 goals. What I like is that we are approaching every game knowing there is a lot on the line and stepping up to the challenge. Next Saturday's home game will be like a Game Seven playoff game for us."







ECHL Stories from April 12, 2026

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