Lions Defeat Thunder 5-1

Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder forward Tanner Edwards (left) vs. the Trois-Rivieres Lions

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forward Tanner Edwards (left) vs. the Trois-Rivieres Lions(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Trois-Rivieres Lions defeated the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday 5-1 in front of 4,851 at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Anthony Beauregard opened the scoring just 1:31 into the game after a defensive zone turnover by Adirondack. Beauregard intercepted the pass at the top of the circle and fired a wrist shot over the left shoulder of goaltender Jeremy Brodeur. The goal was Beauregard's 15th of the year, unassisted, and the Lions took the early 1-0 lead.

Trois-Rivieres added to the lead at 10:14 of the first as Kale McCallum took a pass from Darick Louis-Jean and sent a shot over the shoulder of Jeremy Brodeur for his first. Louis-Jean and Emmett Serentsis were given assists, and the Lions took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Lions scored three goals in the second period. Mathieu Bizier gave the Lions a 3-0 lead after a golden chance for the Thunder at the other end of the ice. The goal was Bizier's seventh of the year with assists from Joe Dunlap and Charles Martin at 7:14 of the second.

Egor Gurianov and Anthony Poulin added to the lead with goals for Trois-Rivieres in the middle frame. Justin Taylor scored the lone goal for the Thunder through two periods as he put in his 20th of the year on a great passing play between Alex Campbell and Tanner Edwards at 12:13 of the second. The Lions took a 5-1 lead into the third and the game finished with the same score.

The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena to finish the home regular season schedule on Friday, April 17 against Trois-Rivieres at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

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ECHL Stories from April 12, 2026

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