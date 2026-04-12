Mariners Announce First Round Playoff Schedule

Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have announced the schedule for the first round of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The best-of-seven North Division Semifinals will begin on Friday, April 24th with Game 1 at the Cross Insurance Arena, followed by Game 2 on Saturday, April 25th. Both games will begin at 6:00 PM. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be Tuesday, May 5th and Wednesday, May 6th, both at 7:00 PM.

The Mariners officially clinched first-round home ice advantage on Saturday night, but their opponent is still to be determined. With the Wheeling Nailers clinching the other top seed, the Mariners will play either the Adirondack Thunder or the Reading Royals in the North Division Semifinals. Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) will be played on the road. The full schedule is listed below:

Kelly Cup Playoffs - Round 1 (North Division Semifinals) Schedule:

Game 1 - Friday, April 24th at Cross Insurance Arena (Portland, ME) - 6:00 PM

Game 2 - Friday, April 25th at Cross Insurance Arena (Portland, ME) - 6:00 PM

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 29th in Glens Falls, NY OR Reading, PA - 7:00 PM

Game 4 - Friday, May 1st in Glens Falls, NY OR Reading, PA - 7:00 PM

Game 5* - Saturday, May 2nd in Glens Falls, NY OR Reading, PA - 7:00 PM

Game 6* - Tuesday, May 5th at Cross Insurance Arena (Portland, ME) - 7:00 PM

Game 7* - Wednesday, May 6th at Cross Insurance Arena (Portland, ME) - 7:00 PM

*if necessary

It's the fourth time in team history that the Mariners have qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs, still seeking their first series win. It will be the first time that Maine has been the higher seed in a series. The Mariners set a new team record for most points in a season (89) with their win over Norfolk on Friday, surpassing the 2022-23 team. With another win on Saturday, they're now at 91 points and can tie their wins record (42) win a win on Sunday.

Tickets to all first-round home games are available now at MarinersOfMaine.com/playoffs. A playoff block party will be held on Center Street prior to Game 1, with watch parties planned for various locations during road games. More details will be announced. All games will be live streamed on the Mariners Broadcast Network via FloHockey.tv and MarinersOfMaine.com/listen or the Mixlr App, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to puck drop.







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