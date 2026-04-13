Hanus Scores in Overtime, Rush Win Final Game in Utah

Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush defenseman Clay Hanus

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush defenseman Clay Hanus(Rapid City Rush)

(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah) - Clay Hanus buried a one-timer in overtime to give the Rapid City Rush (28-35-7) a 5-4 victory over the Utah Grizzlies (30-32-10) in an emotional final game in Grizzlies history at the Maverik Center on Sunday.

The Rush did not trail in the hard-fought series finale. Cameron Buhl opened the scoring with a shorthanded penalty shot in the final minute of the first period, his 20th goal of the season.

After Utah tied the game early in the second, Rapid City's offense came alive. Cole Tymkin pounded home his first goal with the Rush from the low shot to reclaim the lead. Hanus doubled the advantage on a long seeing-eye shot on the power play. Quinn Olson then chipped a breakaway wrister into the upper reaches of the net, and the Rush led 4-1 at the second intermission.

Facing defeat in their final period in team history, the Grizzlies mounted an incredible comeback. Utah scored three times, including a 6-on-5 strike with 1:21 remaining, to tie the game. The Grizzlies outshot the Rush, 22-5, in the third.

3-on-3 overtime went Rapid City's way. On a scramble play, Ryan Chyzowski fed Hanus a pass from the left boards, and the defenseman one-timed home his second of the game to close the book on the Maverik Center.

It was a teary-eyed scene, with over 7,000 fans supporting their team one final time after 31 seasons of Grizzlies hockey. Droves of fans stayed after the game to cheer their team off, then paint messages of support and gratitude on the ice.

Nathan Torchia had himself another tremendous performance. The rookie made 41 saves on 45 shots and was named first star of the game. Four of Torchia's seven decisions this season have been in either overtime or a shootout. Hunter Miska suffered the loss with 26 saves on 31 shots.

The Rush return home for the final two games of year 18. Rapid City hosts the Tahoe Knight Monsters to close the season.

Next game: Friday, April 17 vs. Tahoe. 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush close out the season with a pair of action-packed games on April 17th and 18th against the Tahoe Knight Monsters! Friday, April 17th is Pucks & Paws Night, featuring wiener dog races. Saturday, April 18th is Star Wars Night with a red lightsaber giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.

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ECHL Stories from April 12, 2026

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