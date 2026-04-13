Oilers Downed by Dominant Second Half from Steelheads

Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, fell to the Idaho Steelheads 7-3 at the BOK Center on Sunday evening.

Ryan Lautenbach opened the scoring with a short-handed goal for the second time this week, beating Ben Kraws short side 12:47 into the opening period to put the Oilers up 1-0. Grant Silianoff leveled the game just 2:21 later, completing a tic-tac-toe effort. Dylan Fitze regained a 2-1 lead for the Oilers with a sharp-angle rebound snipe with 1:20 remaining in the period.

Liam Malmquist scored off a power-play-opening draw, trickling the puck through Jake Sibell and tying the game 2-2 at the 8:13 mark of the middle frame. Aidan Hreschuk added a second power-play goal, sniping the top-tight corner 2:05 later, giving Idaho its first lead of the night. Ty Pelton-Byce added a third goal in a four-minute span, putting Idaho up 4-2 at the 12:17 mark of the second frame - a goal that chased Sibell from the net.

Silianoff netted his second of the game 22 seconds into the final frame, hammering a tertiary rebound past Vyaheslav Buteyets. Jake Lee pulled the Oilers back within two, 5-3 jamming his third goal of the season past Kraws 8:15 into the third period. Kaleb Pearson scored his third goal of the weekend 40 seconds later, doubling the Steelheads lead to 6-3. Jordan Steinmetz scored his second goal in as many games with 9:01 remaining in the contest, the final goal of the game, shepherding Sibell back into the crease for the remainder of the game.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks at the BOK Center for the final home game of the 2025-26 season on Friday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from April 12, 2026

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