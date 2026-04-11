Oilers Tie ECHL-Era Best Winning Streak, Silencing Surging Steelheads for Sixth Straight

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, won their sixth straight game, defeating the Idaho Steelheads 3-1 at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Lukas Jirousek kicked off the scoring 4:26 into the first period, tipping a shot delivered to the lip of the crease from the right-wing wall by Dylan Fitze beyond the reach of Ben Kraws to put Tulsa up 1-0. Kraws stopped the other 13 shots he faced in the first period, and Vyachelsav Buteyets was a perfect four-for-four through the opening 20 minutes.

Chris Dodero squared the score 1-1 with a patient finish on a two-on-one 6:50 into the middle frame, tucking the puck just inside the post after outwaiting Buteyets. Tyrell Goulbourne regained the Oilers' lead, 2-1, with 2:05 remaining in period, finishing off a rebound from a down-low Jirousek chance that resulted from a zone-holding keep from Mike McKee. The ECHL's shot leaders shook the dust off in the middle frame, doubling up the Oilers 19-8 in the period but still trailing by one shot and one goal on the score card heading into the third frame.

Buteyets stopped another 14 shots from a surging Steelheads group in the final frame, bringing his total for the game to 36 on 37 shots. Dylan Fitze iced the game with an empty-net goal with two seconds remaining, giving the Oilers goals in all three frames.

Tulsa returns home tomorrow, April 11, aiming to reach an ever-elusive seventh consecutive win for a 7:05 p.m. rematch.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

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ECHL Stories from April 10, 2026

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