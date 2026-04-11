Thunder Clinch Playoff Spot with 4-3 Win over Lions

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder forward Kevin O'Neil (right) vs. the Trois-Rivieres Lions

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forward Kevin O'Neil (right) vs. the Trois-Rivieres Lions(Adirondack Thunder)

TROIS-RIVIERES - The Adirondack Thunder clinched a spot in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 4-3 victory over the Trois-Rivieres Lions in front of 3,003 fans at Colisee Videotron on Friday night. Playoff game dates, ticketing information, and the opponent has yet to be determined.

Adirondack took a 1-0 lead 4:40 into the game as Sean Gulka took four minutes in penalties from going after Daniel Amesbury. The Thunder took advantage and Justin Taylor fired in a pass from Patrick Grasso for his 18th of the year. Grasso and Kevin O'Neil were given assists on the early power-play goal.

The Lions answered back just over mid-way through the first as Isaac Dufort took a pass and sent a wrister into the net from the left circle. The goal was his 14th of the season at the 11:07 mark with helpers from Joe Dunlap and Landon Fuller and the game was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes if play.

In the second period, Trois-Rivieres took the lead on a rebound in front of the net. After the original save by Jeremy Brodeur, Joe Dunlop got to the rebound and sent it into the net for a 2-1 lead. The goal was Dunlap's tenth of the year with assists from Isaac Dufort and Charles Martin at the 4:33 mark.

Brannon McManus got one back for the Thunder to tie the game on his own secondary effort. McManus was robbed by Hunter Jones but got his own rebound and lifted a backhand just under the cross bar for his 29th of the season. Kevin O'Neil and Brian Carrabes were awarded the assists with 3:18 left in the second to even the score 2-2.

Less than three minutes later, Adirondack took the lead as Jeremy Hanzel sent a wrist shot over the left shoulder of Hunter Jones and into the net. The goal was Hanzel's seventh of the year with assists from Matt Salhany and Alex Campbell with just 28 seconds remaining and the Thunder took a 3-2 lead into the third period.

To start the third period, Trois-Rivieres scored a shorthanded goal just ten seconds in after a rough bounce. The puck landed right on the stick of Edouard Charron and he slipped the puck by the right skate of Jeremy Brodeur for his second goal. Jake Gravelle and Anthony Poulin recorded assists to tie the game 3-3.

Brannon McManus answered right back to give the Thunder the lead as he fired in his 30th of the year and second of the game 1:42 into the third. The goal gave Adirondack a 4-3 lead with Tyson Fawcett and Alex Campbell collecting assists. The goal held up as the eventual game winner and the Thunder clinched a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Playoff dates and the opponent is yet to be determined. Stay tuned on Thunder social media for updates on playoff game dates, tickets, and the opponent.

The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena for Fan Appreciation Weekend against Trois-Rivieres tomorrow and Sunday. Enjoy giveaways and drink specials both games and Sunday you could win a jersey off a player's back.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.