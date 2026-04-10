Blades Face Stingrays on Skunk Ape Night

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. -The Florida Everblades open the weekend with a matchup against the South Carolina Stingrays tonight at 7:30 p.m. South Carolina enters as the No. 2 team in the South Division standings, trailing Florida with 90 points compared to the Everblades' 100.

The Blades dropped a hard-fought 2-1 overtime decision to the Jacksonville Icemen on April 4. However, with Oliver Chau's opening goal and the point earned in overtime, Florida still clinched the top spot in the South Division. The Icemen answered early in the second period, as Trevor Griebel netted a quick goal to even the score. The game remained deadlocked the rest of the way, and ultimately pushed to overtime for the second time in the series, where Taos Jordan secured the win for Jacksonville.

Florida enters with a slight edge, operating at 18.4% on the power play (40/217) and an impressive 87.9% on the penalty kill (188/214).South Carolina, meanwhile, holds a stronger power play at 19% (36/189) but trails on the penalty kill at 85.2% (201/236).

The Everblades will look to reinforce that top spot and build momentum heading into the playoffs against the Stringrays. The weekend continues with another matchup on April 11 at Hertz Arena, with puck drop set for 7 p.m.







ECHL Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.