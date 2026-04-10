Cesana Recalled to Charlotte Checkers

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that defenseman Dennis Cesana has been recalled by the Charlotte Checkers.

Cesana, 28, is in his fifth professional season and has appeared in 242 career games, including 93 at the American Hockey League level. He has been a key contributor for Savannah this season, skating in 69 games while recording seven goals and 33 assists. Cesana has also earned ECHL All-Star honors twice in his career.

A native of North Providence, Rhode Island, Cesana played four seasons at Michigan State University prior to turning pro, appearing in 135 games and totaling 20 goals and 54 assists.

The Ghost Pirates wrap up their road trip Saturday night against the Orlando Solar Bears with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.