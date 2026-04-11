Gelatt's Hat Trick Leads Grizzlies to Friday Night Victory
Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - John Gelatt scored three goals and Evan Friesen added goals as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Rapid City Rush 6-3 on Friday night at Maverik Center.
Maurizio Colella gave Rapid City a 1-0 lead 9:20 into the contest. Rapid City led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play. Utah tied up the game 6:48 into the second period as Marek Hejduk scored his third of the year. Hejduk has three goals in his last 4 games. Evan Friesen scored a 4 on 4 goal on a great pass from Danny Dzhaniyev 10:16 in. John Gelatt scored from the right wing 13:39 in to extend Utah's lead to 3-1.
Early in the third period Maurizio Colella scored his second goal of the night 52 seconds in. Gelatt scored his second of the night 10:22 in. Evan Friesen made it a 5-2 game on a pass from Dzhaniyev 12:50 in. It is Friesen's third 2 goal game of the season. Gelatt completed the hat trick 13:20 in unassisted. It was Utah's fifth hat trick of the season and Gelatt's first as a pro. Ryan Chyzowski scored for Rapid City 15:14 in.
It was the 13th time this season where Utah has scored 6 or more goals. Danny Dzhaniyev, Aiden-Hansen Bukata and Reed Lebster each had 2 assists. Hunter Miska got the victory in net as he saved 23 of 26.
Utah has won 5 games in a row for the first time since March 3-12, 2023. The Grizzlies are 65-41-14 all-time vs Rapid City.
The final series of the 2025-26 regular season continues on Saturday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. John Gelatt (Utah) - 3 goals, +3, 3 shots.
2. Evan Friesen (Utah) - 2 goals, 3 shots.
3. Danny Dzhaniyev (Utah) - 2 assists, +1, 3 shots.
ECHL Stories from April 10, 2026
- Gelatt's Hat Trick Leads Grizzlies to Friday Night Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Winning Streak Reaches Eight Games - Allen Americans
- Kuzma Gordie Howe Hat Trick Gives Gargoyle Late Charge in 5-4 Loss - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Wichita Falls, 5-2, on Friday to Kansas City in Front of 9,014 - Wichita Thunder
- Colella Scores Twice in Loss at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Grainger Scores Game Winner, Cyclones Take First of Two against Toledo in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Postgame Report: Orlando Solar Bears at Atlanta Gladiators: April 10, 2026 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Steelheads Drop Series Opener, 3-1, to Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Allen Scores Five Unanswered to Defeat Knight Monsters on Home Ice, 6-2 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Oilers Tie ECHL-Era Best Winning Streak, Silencing Surging Steelheads for Sixth Straight - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Drop 4-1 Decision to Everblades - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Rally, But Fall Short in Overtime Loss to Cyclones - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Falter on Road, Komets Pull Away in Second - Kalamazoo Wings
- Third-Period Push Puts Fuel Past Heartlanders, 2-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Hold off Gargoyles 5-4 in First Trip to Greensboro - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Claim Come from Behind Victory in Iowa - Indy Fuel
- A Battle to the Very End, But the Lions Fall 4-3 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Komets Rip Wings 5-1 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Vidmar's Pair Helps Mariners Sink Admirals - Maine Mariners
- Royals Edge Nailers, 3-2 in Weekend Opener - Wheeling Nailers
- Early Deficit Costs Admirals in Maine - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Clinch Playoff Spot with 4-3 Win over Lions - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 10 - ECHL
- Jonathan Forsberg Hired as the Market President, Zawyer Sports - Greensboro - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Gargoyles Sign Brown, DeSantis, Humphrey for Final Home Stand - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Rush to Honor Garrett Klotz's 700th Professional Game Before Season Finale - Rapid City Rush
- Jacob Hudson Loaned to Providence Bruins - Maine Mariners
- Rush Game Notes: April 10, 2026 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Face Stingrays on Skunk Ape Night - Florida Everblades
- Americans Host Tahoe Tonight - Allen Americans
- Cesana Recalled to Charlotte Checkers - Savannah Ghost Pirates
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories
- Gelatt's Hat Trick Leads Grizzlies to Friday Night Victory
- Grizzlies Win 100th Regular Season Game vs Idaho All-Time
- Enns Delivers Overtime Game Winner as the Grizzlies Complete Three Game Sweep
- Grizzlies Gameday: Star Wars Night at Maverik Center
- Hejduk Scores Twice in Utah's 5-2 Victory