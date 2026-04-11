Gelatt's Hat Trick Leads Grizzlies to Friday Night Victory

Published on April 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - John Gelatt scored three goals and Evan Friesen added goals as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Rapid City Rush 6-3 on Friday night at Maverik Center.

Maurizio Colella gave Rapid City a 1-0 lead 9:20 into the contest. Rapid City led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play. Utah tied up the game 6:48 into the second period as Marek Hejduk scored his third of the year. Hejduk has three goals in his last 4 games. Evan Friesen scored a 4 on 4 goal on a great pass from Danny Dzhaniyev 10:16 in. John Gelatt scored from the right wing 13:39 in to extend Utah's lead to 3-1.

Early in the third period Maurizio Colella scored his second goal of the night 52 seconds in. Gelatt scored his second of the night 10:22 in. Evan Friesen made it a 5-2 game on a pass from Dzhaniyev 12:50 in. It is Friesen's third 2 goal game of the season. Gelatt completed the hat trick 13:20 in unassisted. It was Utah's fifth hat trick of the season and Gelatt's first as a pro. Ryan Chyzowski scored for Rapid City 15:14 in.

It was the 13th time this season where Utah has scored 6 or more goals. Danny Dzhaniyev, Aiden-Hansen Bukata and Reed Lebster each had 2 assists. Hunter Miska got the victory in net as he saved 23 of 26.

Utah has won 5 games in a row for the first time since March 3-12, 2023. The Grizzlies are 65-41-14 all-time vs Rapid City.

The final series of the 2025-26 regular season continues on Saturday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. John Gelatt (Utah) - 3 goals, +3, 3 shots.

2. Evan Friesen (Utah) - 2 goals, 3 shots.

3. Danny Dzhaniyev (Utah) - 2 assists, +1, 3 shots.







ECHL Stories from April 10, 2026

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