Hejduk Scores Overtime Game Winner in Grizzlies' Final Saturday Home Game

Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Marek Hejduk scored the overtime game winning goal 1:28 in to give the Utah Grizzlies a 2-1 victory over the Rapid City Rush in front of a crowd of 7374 at Maverik Center.

Mikey Colella scored a penalty shot goal 12:19 into the contest. It was Utah's first penalty shot of the season. ECHL skaters are 14 for 50 on penalty shots this season. Rapid City scored a delayed penalty goal 18:21 in as Brett Davis got his 19th of the year.

Neither team scored in the second and third periods as Utah's Jacob Mucitelli saved 31 of 32 as he won his second game in a Utah uniform. Rapid City's Nathan Torchia stopped 28 of 30. Both teams went 0 for 5 on the penalty kill.

Utah won in overtime for the second straight Saturday. Hejduk has scored 4 goals in his last 5 games.

Utah has won six in a row for the first time since December 9-19, 2021. The Grizzlies have scored 29 goals in their last 7 games.

The final game in Grizzlies history is on Sunday afternoon at 3:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Marek Hejduk (Utah) - OT game winning goal.

2. Jacob Mucitelli (Utah) - 31 of 32 saves.

3. Mikey Colella (Utah) - penalty shot goal.







ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026

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