Grizzlies Win Goaltending Duel in Overtime
Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - In a defensive battle for over 61 minutes, the Utah Grizzlies (30-32-9) clipped the Rapid City Rush (27-35-7) in overtime, 2-1, at the Maverik Center on Saturday.
Marek Hejduk punched home a rebound 1:28 into the sudden-death OT to secure the extra point for the Grizzlies.
All of the scoring in regulation took place in the first period. Utah controlled the start, and Mikey Colella converted on a penalty shot, breaking the ice for the Grizzlies. The Rush responded well, and on a delayed penalty, Brett Davis wristed a screened shot home for a 6-on-5 goal.
Against all odds, the score remained tied at 1-1 over the next 40 minutes. The two teams combined for ten power plays- five each- including 5-on-3 time on both ends in the second period. Rapid City took three consecutive penalties, resulting in a two-man advantage for over a minute, but the Rush killed it off.
The Rush played one of their most dominant periods of the season in the third, outshooting Utah 15-2 and recording eight chances against two. The Grizzlies survived it all and took the only three shots of overtime to wind up victorious.
Nathan Torchia stole the show for the Rush in this goaltending duel. The rookie made 28 saves on 30 shots, including a windmill glove save in the third period to keep it tied. Jacob Mucitelli was 31-for-32 in the win.
In their penultimate game in franchise history, the Saturday night crowd of 7,374 watched the Grizzlies win their sixth straight contest for the first time since December of 2021.
The Rush and Grizzlies square off one final time tomorrow afternoon.
Next game: Sunday, April 12 at Utah. 3:10 p.m. MDT puck drop from the Maverik Center.
The Rapid City Rush close out the season with a pair of action-packed games on April 17th and 18th against the Tahoe Knight Monsters! Friday, April 17th is Pucks & Paws Night, featuring wiener dog races. Saturday, April 18th is Star Wars Night with a red lightsaber giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.
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Rapid City Rush's Nathan Torchia and Will Portokalis in action
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