Thunder Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Tomorrow
Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that tickets for the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs go on sale on Monday, April 13 at 12 p.m.
The opponent is still to be determined, but Adirondack will host Game 3 on Wednesday, April 29, Game 4 on Friday, May 1, and if necessary, Game 5 on Saturday, May 2. Get your tickets starting at 12 p.m. on (Insert date here), visiting the SeatGeek Box Office at Harding Mazzotti Arena, or the Thunder Front Office.
Game 3: Wednesday, April 29 vs. Wheeling/Maine - 7 p.m.
Game 4: Friday, May 1 vs. Wheeling/Maine - 7 p.m.
*Game 5: Saturday, May 2 vs. Wheeling/Maine - 7 p.m.
* if necessary
The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena Friday, April 17 against Trois-Rivieres for the final home game of the regular season. Fans can enjoy $4 Labatt Blue Light.
Single game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
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