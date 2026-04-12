Komets Win 25th Road Game

Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets traveled to Kalamazoo on Saturday and picked up their 25th road win of the season, tying a team record.

In the first period, Kalamazoo got on the board first with a goal at 4:55, with the Komets countering with a score at 7:12 off the stick of rookie forward Reid Pabich to tie the game. Trevor Janicke lifted the Komets into the lead with his 11th goal of the season, with assists coming from Pabich and Josh Atkinson. With time winding down in the period, the host Wings tied the game with a rebound shot past Komet goaltender Nathan Day to tie the game 2-2 with 1:00 to play in the period.

The second period started with Blake Murray draining a shot off a clean faceoff win from Logan Nelson to put the Komets up 3-2 at 1:07. Kalamazoo appeared to have the game tied later in the period, but the puck was deemed to have been played with a high stick, negating the goal. The Komets added to their lead with a power-play goal at 18:01.

In the third period, Murray struck for the second time with a pass that banked off the Wings' Jayden Lee into the net to make the game 5-2, with the game ending with a William Dufour empty net goal to make the final score 6-2. Nathan Day picked up his 20th win of the season, making 30 saves.







ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026

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