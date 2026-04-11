Blades Battle Stingrays on Saturday Night

Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Kyle Neuber vs. the South Carolina Stingrays

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Kyle Neuber vs. the South Carolina Stingrays(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades clash with the South Carolina Stingrays for the final time in the regular season Saturday, April 11 for Fan Appreciation Night.

Tonight's contest marks the final divisional matchup for the Blades in the regular season in what has been a dominant season for Florida against South Division foes posting a 37-11-5-1 record against divisional opponents.

Last night, Florida demonstrated its strength as South Division regular season champions skating to a 4-1 victory over archrival South Carolina. Cole Moberg wasted little time jumpstarting Florida's attack finding the back of the net 19 seconds into the contest. Moberg's early tally marked the fastest goal scored by the Blades this season. The right shot defenseman has caught fire as of late notching eight points over his last eight games (4g-4a).

Florida's backend supplied a boost to the offense as Jordan Sambrook lit the lamp midway through the third period for his ninth of the season. Sambrook's tally matched Gianfranco Cassaro for the team lead in scoring from the blueline and finished with a team best five shots. The Markham, Ontario native has set career highs in all offensive statistical categories and leads the ECHL with a +58 rating on the season. Friday night marked the second time in four games Florida received multiple goals from defenseman and the third time this season.

Brad Ralph's group has surge over the past few weeks earning points in nine straight games to the tune of a 7-0-1-1 record during this stretch and have been equally impressive on home ice collecting points in 16 consecutive games at Hertz Arena owning a 12-0-2-2 mark dating back to January 30.

Everblades captain Oliver Chau reached the 50-point plateau in the win Friday recording a pair of assists. His 33 assists are second most on the team and has points in three of his last four games.

South Carolina scored their lone goal on the power play in the series opener needing just 17 seconds on their first man advantage of the night. The Stingrays rank 12th in the ECHL on the power play operating at 19.2 percent on the season.

Entering action, South Carolina sits second in the South holding a narrow one-point edge over Atlanta who earned a point in an overtime defeat last night against Orlando.

This season the Blades have owned the season series against their divisional foes going 4-0-1 in five meetings against the Stingrays including a perfect 3-0 record in Estero.

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ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026

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