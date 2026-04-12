Anthony Beauregard Reaches the 50-Point Mark in a Lions Victory

Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) got their revenge with a 6-3 win over the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils) on Saturday at the Harding Mazzotti Arena.

The visitors opened the scoring early in the first period. Kale McCallum fired a shot from the blue line that was deflected by Mathieu Bizier, who recorded his fifth goal of the season by beating goaltender Tyler Brennan. It marked the first ECHL point for the New Brunswick-born defenseman. Joe Dunlap also picked up an assist on the play.

Goals by Patrick Grasso and Justin Taylor, who both beat Francesco Lapenna, gave the New York State squad the lead after the opening twenty minutes.

In the second period, the Lions tied the game on the power play just six seconds after it began. Mathieu Bizier received the puck and took advantage of an open lane to drive to the net and score his second goal of the game. Isaac Dufort and the team's leading scorer, Anthony Beauregard, collected assists on Bizier's sixth goal of the season.

The Lions struck quickly in the third period to regain the lead. Just 16 seconds in, Egor Goriunov fired a shot that found the back of the net, marking his third goal of the game.

Later in the same minute, the Thunder capitalized on a power play to cut the deficit, as Alex Campbell found an opening to score his tenth goal of the season.

Late in the third period, Anthony Beauregard found the back of the net for the 14th time this season. He became the first Trois-Rivières player to hit that mark this season, and did so for the third time in his ECHL career.

Shortly after, defenseman Jacob Dion joined the rush and doubled the Lions' lead by finishing a play started by Egor Goriunov, who picked up his second point of the game. Emmett Serensits also earned an assist.

Joe Dunlap then sealed the outcome with an empty-net goal, assisted by Darick Louis-Jean and Kale McCallum.

In goal, Francesco Lapenna earned his third win in four starts with the Lions, stopping 37 of 40 shots. Notably, the Laval native tied the franchise record for most saves in a game this season, a mark he shares with himself and Hunter Jones. At the other end, Tyler Brennan made 23 saves on 26 shots.

The two teams will meet again Sunday at 3 p.m. Meanwhile, the Lions' final home game of the regular season at Colisée Vidéotron will take place on Saturday, April 18 at 3 p.m., when they host the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins affiliate).

Tickets are available at lions3r.com or by contacting a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026

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