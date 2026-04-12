Thunder Fall to Lions 6-3

Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder celebrate a goal

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder celebrate a goal(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Trois-Rivieres Lions scored three goals in the third period in a 6-3 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night in front of the 17th sellout crowd of the season.

Trois-Rivieres took a 1-0 lead 3:43 into the game on a deflection by Mathieu Bizier. Kale McCallum fired a shot from the blue line that Bizier tipped through the legs of goaltender Tyler Brennan for the lead. The goal was Bizier's fifth of the year from McCallum and Joe Dunlap for the one-goal lead.

Adirondack scored twice in the final 56 seconds of the first period to take the lead. Patrick Grasso scored his 100th ECHL goal with 54 seconds remaining in the first to tie the game 1-1. Grasso took a pass from below the goal line from Brian Carrabes and beat goaltender Francesco Lapenna. Carrabes was credited with the lone assist.

With the clock winding down even more, Justin Taylor slipped the puck through Francesco Lapenna to score his 19th of the year. The goal was reviewed and counted, just beating the clock at 19:59 of the first and the Thunder took a 2-1 lead into the intermission. Matt Salhany and Jeremy Hanzel were awarded the assists on the go-ahead goal.

Mathieu Bizier scored his second of the game on the power play in the second period to tie the game. Off a faceoff, Bizier took the puck and deked out Tyler Brennan, sending a backhand into the net. The goal was Bizier's second of the night and sixth of the year with assists from Isaac Dufort and Anthony Beauregard at 7:09 and the game was tied 2-2 after two periods.

Trois-Rivieres scored three in the third period in the 6-3 win. The Lions scored twice off two turnovers as Anthony Beauregard put in the eventual game winner at 14:05 of the third. Jacob Dion and Joe Dunlap added goals in the three-goal victory.

Tyler Brennan stopped 23 of 29 shots in the loss.

The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena to finish Fan Appreciation Weekend against Trois-Rivieres tomorrow at 3 p.m. The first 2,500 fans get a FREE Adirondack Thunder 20-ounce cup pres. by Harding Mazzotti. Enjoy $5 Busch Light (16oz) and tomorrow you could win a jersey off a player's back.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.