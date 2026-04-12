K-Wings Fall to Komets Saturday at Home

Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (33-29-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled but fell to the Fort Wayne Komets (42-16-10-0), losing Saturday at Wings Event Center, 6-2.

Jackson Kunz (10) gave the K-Wings the initial advantage, deflecting the puck into the back of the net at the 4:55 mark of the first period. On the play, Matt Berry (8) found a firing Davis Pennington (37) waiting at the top of the right circle. Pennington's shot ricocheted off the netminder and off the skate of Kunz for the goal.

Fort Wayne then responded with a pair of goals at the 7:12 and 15:40 marks to take a 2-1 advantage.

Robby Drazner (4) evened the game with one minute remaining in the period with a right circle snipe at the 19-minute mark. On the goal, Andre Ghantous (23) passed to Hunter Strand (16), who skated around the blue line before firing from above the left circle. Strand's shot took a massive rebound directly to Drazner, who took advantage of an open net to knot the game at two.

Unfortunately, the Komets then rattled off four consecutive goals to close the final two periods of play. The first two came at the 1:07 and again on the power play at the 18:01 mark of the second period. The final two came in the third, one at the 11:11 mark and another at the 16:48 mark (EN).

Aku Koskenvuo (9-10-0-0) made 15 saves, and the K-Wings took the shot advantage 32-21 in the contest.

Next up, the K-Wings remain at home for a matchup versus the Cincinnati Cyclones (39-35-4-0) in our final regular-season home game at 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday at Wings Event Center.

We're swinging for the fences in the Regular-Season Finale, presented by MAGNA International, with our last 'Jersey Series' game! Join us as we close out the 51st year of K-Wings hockey in true Detroit Tigers style, Sunday, Apr. 12 at 3 p.m. EDT. The first 500 kids (12 & under) will snag a Tigers-inspired Youth K-Wings Baseball Jersey, and the night wraps with our last specialty jersey auction, benefiting KOHA. It's the regular-season finale, and the playoff race is heating up - don't miss the grand slam finish!







ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026

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