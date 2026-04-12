Smith Ties Game in Third, Railers Top Monarchs, 3-1

Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Monarchs returned to the ice for the first time since 1995, tying the game in the third period before the Worcester Railers won 3-1 on Saturday Night in the First Horizon Coliseum.

After a scoreless first period, the Railers capitalized to take a 1-0 lead 10:55 into the middle frame. The Monarchs followed with the first power play try of the game, but the Railers penalty kill was successful. The Gargoyles killed a delay of game penalty late in the second period to get to the intermission down one.

3:10 into the third period, Greg Smith scored his second goal in consecutive games to tie the game 1-1. Blake Swetlikoff added his second assist of the weekend Caleb Price had the primary assist.

The Railers regained the lead with 4:19 remaining in regulation. Greensboro pulled Ruslan Khazheyev inside the final two minutes where the Railers added one more empty net goal to finish their 3-1 win.

Khazheyev stopped 37 of the 39 shots he faced. The Gargoyles were 0-for-1 on their only power play try and successful on their lone penalty kill.

The team continues to honor the legacy of the 1990 Riley Cup Champion Greensboro Monarchs with throwback jerseys on Sunday, celebrating the rich history of hockey in the Gate City at the First Horizon Coliseum.

Tickets and more information for all upcoming games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.

#CarvedInStone







ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026

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