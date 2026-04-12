Blades Shut out Stingrays 5-0
Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, FL - On Fan Appreciation Night, the Florida Everblades delivered a dominant performance, earning a 5-0 shutout victory over the South Carolina Stingrays at Hertz Arena in front of 6,992 fans.
Kyle Betts wasted no time getting the Florida Everblades on the board, scoring within the first minute of the opening frame off a rebound from Tarun Fizer. Jett Jones followed up with another tally, capitalizing on a play set up by Jordan Sambrook, who now improves to a plus-60 rating for the season, and Reid Duke. Oliver Cooper added to the goal, netting the Blades' third goal of the period. Riley Bodnarchuk picked up his first professional points on the play, while Kyle Neuber recorded the secondary assist.
In the second frame, Fizer buried a rebound chance, with assists from Betts and Bodnarchuk, who recorded his first two assists and first multi-point game, in the ECHL. Just eight seconds later, Jesse Lansdell found the back of the net to extend the lead to 5-0, marking his eleventh goal of the season. Fizer collected another assist on that one, along with Patrick Kyte.
A scrum broke out, resulting in penalties to both sides. South Carolina's Ben Hawerchuk was assessed a slashing minor, while Florida's Connor Doherty received a double minor for roughing. The altercation escalated further and ended with all 10 skaters on the ice receiving 10-minute misconduct penalties
A quieter third period saw no additional scoring, though a few more minor penalties were assessed. Kyle McClellan stood tall between the pipes, turning aside all 26 shots he faced to secure his third career shutout.
The Florida Everblades will face the Reading Royals next week on Friday and Saturday, April 17 and 18, in the final stretch of the regular season.
BLADES BITS
Riley Bodnarchuk has his first multipoint game in the ECHL, with two recorded assists
Kyle Nueber moves up to 900 total penalty minutes with Florida after tonight's penalty.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades' Kyle McClellan on game night
ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026
- Hejduk Scores Overtime Game Winner in Grizzlies' Final Saturday Home Game - Utah Grizzlies
- Smith Ties Game in Third, Railers Top Monarchs, 3-1 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Everblades Announce South Division Semifinals Schedule - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Win Goaltending Duel in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Shut out Stingrays 5-0 - Florida Everblades
- Mavericks Defeat Wichita, 4-3; Crawford Sets Franchise Assist Record - Kansas City Mavericks
- Ghost Pirates, Everblades Set First Round Schedule for Kelly Cup Playoffs - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, April 12th - Game 70/72 - Reading Royals
- Americans Fall, 4-3, in OT - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Snap Losing Skid with 4-1 Win over Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Irey Scores Twice & Penalty Kill Comes up Clutch in Thrilling 5-4 Shootout Win in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Knight Monsters Win Season Series against Americans with 4-3 Overtime Road Victory - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Thunder Drop Final Road Game of the Season in Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Aydeniye, White Sign Monarchs Weekend SPCs - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Swamp Rabbits Rally to Gain Point in Shootout Loss - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Grounds Gargoyles 3-1 on Saturday - Worcester Railers HC
- Anthony Beauregard Reaches the 50-Point Mark in a Lions Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Heartlanders Surge Past Fuel in Come-From-Behind Win, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Rock Royals, 6-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- South Carolina Shut out by Florida, 5-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Tsulygin, McKay Secure Shootout Win - Bloomington Bison
- Ghost Pirates Clinch Playoff Berth Despite Loss in Orlando - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Anthony Beauregard Reaches the 50-Point Mark in a Lions Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Tomorrow - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Fall to Lions 6-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Secure Home Ice Advantage with Rout of Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- Korpi Nets Two in Pro Debut, Admirals Fall 7-2 to Mariners - Norfolk Admirals
- 'Clones Fall to Walleye in a Shootout - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Fall to Komets Saturday at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Win 25th Road Game - Fort Wayne Komets
- Hawkins Records Three Points in 5-4 Shootout Win in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Transactions - April 11 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Fan Appreciation Weekend Continues at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Game Notes: April 11, 2026 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Battle Stingrays on Saturday Night - Florida Everblades
- Skunk Apes Skate Past Stingrays 4-1 - Florida Everblades
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, April 11th - Game 69/72 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.