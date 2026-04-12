Worcester Grounds Gargoyles 3-1 on Saturday

Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers HC defenseman Adam Samuelsson

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers HC defenseman Adam Samuelsson(Worcester Railers HC)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Worcester Railers HC (31-30-5-2, 69 pts) bested the Greensboro Gargoyles for a second straight time (18-43-6-1, 43 pts) on Saturday, April 11, with a final score of 3-1 in front of a crowd of 6,035 at the First Horizon Coliseum. The Railers will close out their weekend in Greensboro against the Gargoyles with a 3:00 p.m. EDT puck drop on Sunday, April 12th.

Max Dorrington (1-0-1) broke the goal drought at 10:55 in the second and picked up the lone goal of the period for a 1-0 Railers lead. Greg Smith responded for Greensboro with a finishing feed off defenseman Caleb Price's wrap around play early in the third (1-1). Worcester reclaimed their lead with a top-shelf tally from Drew Callin (1-0-1) at 15:41 (2-1). Anthony Repaci's (1-0-1) empty net goal at 19:11 cemented the Railers' 3-1 victory at the evening's close.

It was a scoreless start to the night as Thomas Gale for the Railers and Ruslan Khazheyev for Greensboro kept their opponents shut out through the initial frame. No penalties were assessed in the period, as Worcester closed the first leading in shots with 15 to Greensboro's 9.

Worcester gained an edge over the Gargoyles as the second period turned to its latter half. Max Dorrington (5th) broke the goal drought with a forceful drive from atop the far face-off circle, the play set up by a cross-ice pass from Gleb Veremyev at 10:55. The Railers held on to their narrow 1-0 lead heading into the third as Dorrington's goal remained the sole tally scored in the period when the horn sounded. Worcester and Greensboro were nodded up with penalties at one a piece, Blake Swetlikoff for delay of game and Anthony Callin for hooking, while Worcester led once more in shots 16-9.

Greensboro came out with a quick reply to Worcester's second-period play as Greg Smith tied the game at 3:10 in the third with a chip off of a failed wrap-around bid from Caleb Price. The evening heated up as Gleb Veremyev squared off against Blake Dangos, with the Railers forward quickly shutting down the Gargoyle defensman before heading into the box at the start of the final five minutes of play. Adam Samuelsson and Drew Kuzma followed shortly with their own brief exchange, but the pair were ushered to their respective benches with no penalties. Soon after, the possibility of overtime was wiped away by Drew Callin (23rd), unassisted at 15:41. Callin walked in on Khazheyev after a turnover in the offensive zone and lit the lamp on the top shelf for a 2-1 Railers lead. The Greensboro netminder was soon pulled for an extra attacker, but the decision proved costly for the Gargoyles as Anthony Repaci (22nd) sent the puck the full 200 feet into the awaiting empty net at 19:11 for the 3-1 regulation final in favor of the Railers. Veremyev and Dangos were the only penalties called in the third, while shots for the period favored the Gargoyles 11-9. Final shots totalled 40 for Worcester and 29 for Greensboro.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: Anthony Repaci (1-0-1, +1, 7 shots), 2nd Star: Max Dorrington (1-0-1, +1, 4 shots), 1st Star: Drew Callin (1-0-1, +2, 1 shots)... Final shots were 40-29 in favor of Worcester... Ruslan Khazheyev (7-25-4) made 37 saves on 39 shots, while Thomas Gale (3-6-0) made 28 saves on 29 shots... Worcester went 0-for-1 on power plays while Greensboro went 0-for-1... Dalton Duhart made his Worcester Railers debut... The Railers are now 3-1-0-0 all-time vs. the Gargoyles and 2-0-0-0 at the First Horizon Coliseum...

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