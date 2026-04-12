Everblades Announce South Division Semifinals Schedule

Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades of the ECHL have announced their schedule for the South Division Semifinals in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Florida will host games 1 and 2 of the best-of-7 series at Hertz Arena, and if necessary Games 6 and 7. Savannah hosts Games 3 and 4 and if necessary, Game 5 at Enmarket Arena.

Game 1: SAV @ FLA; Hertz Arena; Friday, April 24; 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: SAV @ FLA; Hertz Arena; Saturday, April 25; 7:00 p.m.

Game 3: FLA @ SAV; Enmarket Arena; Wednesday, April 29; 7:00 p.m.

Game 4: FLA @ SAV; Enmarket Arena; Friday, May 1; 7:00 p.m.

* Game 5: FLA @ SAV; Enmarket Arena; Saturday, May 2; 7:00 p.m.

* Game 6: SAV @ FLA; Hertz Arena; Monday, May 4; 7:30 p.m.

* Game 7: SAV @ FLA; Hertz Arena; Tuesday, May 5; 7:30 p.m.

* If necessary

2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Packages are available for purchase through Saturday, April 18th. Lock in your seats, with the most savings for ALL Florida Everblades 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff home games at one discounted rate! Contact our Everblades Sales Office today to learn more.

Individual tickets for home games to be hosted at Hertz Arena for Round 1 of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs will go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 13th at 12:00 PM.

Fans can request membership information HERE. Discounted Group Packages, Fan Experiences, and Suite options are available for purchase for the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Please contact the Everblades Sales Office for more information and to book your Playoff Ticket Package today by calling (239) 948-7825!

JOIN THE FUN

Season ticket plans for the 2026-27 campaign are on sale now! Become a Blades 365 Member for the 2026-27 season and enjoy incredible savings and benefits! To view the Blades 365 membership savings, benefits, and options, click HERE.

Group packages are available for a group of 10 or more! Everblades put FUN in FUNdraising! There is no handling of money or tickets, and there is no limit to the amount of money your group can make with the Everblades' easy-to-run online fundraiser! For more information, or to reserve a fundraiser night at an Everblades regular-season home game, call or text 239-948-7825.

Grab the newest and hottest Everblades merchandise by checking out the entire collection that is available online by visiting shop.floridaeverblades.com or at the Hertz Arena Pro Shop!

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Watch all the thrilling Florida Everblades games on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on Mixlr at Everblades.Mixlr.com. Stay up to date by following the Blades on social media for all the latest news, scores, and promotions on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X and YouTube.







ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026

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