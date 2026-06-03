Everblades Announce Kelly Cup Finals Schedule

Published on June 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have announced the schedule for the 2026 ECHL Kelly Cup Finals presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Kansas City will host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven series at Cable Dahmer Arena, and if necessary, Games 6 and 7. Florida hosts Games 3 and 4 and if necessary, Game 5 at Hertz Arena.

Game 1: FLA @ KC; Cable Dahmer Arena; Friday, June 5; 8:05 p.m.

Game 2: FLA @ KC; Cable Dahmer Arena; Saturday, June 6; 7:05 p.m.

Game 3: KC @ FLA; Hertz Arena; Wednesday, June 10; 7:30 p.m.

Game 4: KC @ FLA; Hertz Arena; Friday, June 12; 7:30 p.m.

* Game 5: KC @ FLA; Hertz Arena; Saturday, June 13; 7:00 p.m.

* Game 6: FLA @ KC; Cable Dahmer Arena; Monday, June 15; 8:05 p.m.

* Game 7: FLA @ KC; Cable Dahmer Arena; Wednesday, June 17: 8:05 p.m.

* If necessary

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 Kelly Cup Finals here! Fans can request membership information here. Discounted Group Packages, Fan Experiences, and Suite options are available for purchase for the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Please contact the Everblades Sales Office for more information and to book your Premium Experience package today!







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Everblades Announce Kelly Cup Finals Schedule - Florida Everblades

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