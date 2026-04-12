Aydeniye, White Sign Monarchs Weekend SPCs
Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today the signings of forward Zach White from the FPHL Twin City Thunderbirds and Ayodele Aydeniye from the SPHL Fayetteville Marksmen to Standard Player Contracts (SPC).
White, 30, is a seventh season professional with an extensive ECHL background. The Milford, CT native played four seasons at Curry College, racking up 87 points (49G, 38A) in 93 games. After spending his first two professional games out of college with the Fayetteville Marksmen, White played the 2019-20 season in Cholet of the France2 League. He returned to North American during COVID, signing with the Carolina Thunderbirds, before spending much of the next four seasons in the ECHL. He was loaned to the Iowa Heatlanders from the SPHL, playing 123 games before signing in Worcester for the 2023-24 season. He then played six games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits before being traded to Fort Wayne, when he made the decision to move back to North Carolina to play locally in the FPHL. White now lives in Kernersville, NC and just completed his second season with the Thunderbirds. He has played 324 professional games, with 113 points (50G, 63A) in 186 ECHL games.
Adeniye, 27, is a second year professional from Columbus, OH. The 6-7, 205-pound defenseman brings physicality to a depleted Gargoyles defensive core. Adeniye played 21 Division I games at the University of Alabama-Huntsville during the 2020-21 season before transferring to Adrian College, recording 23 points (4G-19A) in 85 Division III games. He signed with the Allen Americans to open the 2024-25 season, playing his first 12 professional games in the ECHL before joining the SPHL Peoria Rivermen. Adeniye finished the final 13 games of this season with the Fayetteville Marksmen.
On Saturday and Sunday, April 11-12, the team will honor the legacy of the 1990 Riley Cup Champion Greensboro Monarchs with throwback jerseys, celebrating the rich history of hockey in the Gate City at the First Horizon Coliseum.
Tickets and more information for all upcoming games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026
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- Knight Monsters Win Season Series against Americans with 4-3 Overtime Road Victory - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Thunder Drop Final Road Game of the Season in Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Aydeniye, White Sign Monarchs Weekend SPCs - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Swamp Rabbits Rally to Gain Point in Shootout Loss - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Worcester Grounds Gargoyles 3-1 on Saturday - Worcester Railers HC
- Anthony Beauregard Reaches the 50-Point Mark in a Lions Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
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- ECHL Transactions - April 11 - ECHL
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