Huggins Joins Gargoyles for Final Home Stand

Published on April 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that defenseman Bryan Huggins has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

The 24-year-old from Grand Rapids, MI finished his senior year at Lake Superior State with seven points (1G, 6A). Over 125 career NCAA Division I games, Huggins finished with 18 points (2G, 18A) from the Lakers blue line. Huggins played two seasons in the NAHL with the Austin Bruins and Kenai River Brown Bears, while also playing in the USHL for the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Fargo Force.

Huggins will make his ECHL debut on Thursday morning as the Gargoyles host Norfolk for their School Day to open the final weekend of the Inaugural Season. Greensboro and Norfolk also match up on Friday night at 7 PM and Sunday afternoon at 3 PM.

Ticket packages, theme night schedule, and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 16, 2026

Huggins Joins Gargoyles for Final Home Stand - Greensboro Gargoyles

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