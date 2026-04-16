KC Mavericks Players Named to All-ECHL Teams

Published on April 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







The Kansas City Mavericks are proud to announce that Marcus Crawford has been named to the All-ECHL First Team, while Jack LaFontaine has been named to the All-ECHL Second Team following their outstanding performances during the 2025-26 season.

Marcus Crawford put together a season for the record books, leading the league in points (86), assists (72), power-play points (39), and power-play assists (33), while also leading all defenseman in goals (14). Crawford set new Mavericks single season records for assists and plus/minus, further highlighting his impact on the ice. Throughout the 2025-26 campaign, Crawford recorded 22 multi-point games, with his standout performance coming on November 22nd against the Rapid City Rush, when he posted five points. He also registered one of the league's top streaks of the season, including the fifth-longest point streak (19 points in 11 games) and the second longest assist streak (16 assists in 11 games).

The Mavericks were anchored by strong goaltending all season, particularly when Jack LaFontaine stood between the pipes. LaFontaine appeared in 28 games, earning 22 wins and recording four shutouts, including a stretch of seven consecutive victories. He finished the season ranked second in the league in both goals-against-average (1.98) and save percentage (.929). on December 21st against the Allen Americans, LaFontaine recorded his 59th career winwith the Mavericks, becoming the winningest goaltender in franchise history. Shortly after, LaFontaine was also named the Goaltender of the Week (Dec. 29 - Jan. 4) after he went 3-0 with one shutout throughout the week. In addition to his success in Kansas City, LaFontaine also appeared in five games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, where he earned four wins and posted one shutout.

The Kansas City Mavericks extend their deepest congratulations to Marcus Crawford and Jack LaFontaine on their All-ECHL honors. With the postseason on the horizon, the Mavericks will look to build on a historic season, led by the elite play of Crawford, LaFontaine, and a team determined to make a deep playoff run.

Fans can catch Crawford, LaFontaine, and the rest of the Brabham Cup Champions in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, beginning April 24th (7:05 PM) and 25th (6:05 PM) at Cable Dahmer Arena. For tickets, visit kcmavericks.com/tickets or call 816-252-7825.







ECHL Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.