ECHL Transactions - April 16
Published on April 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 16, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Allen:
Kevin Gursoy, F
Trevor LeDonne, D
Idaho:
Adam Ingram, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Mitchell Becker, D Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC
Fort Wayne:
Add Alex Aleardi, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Trevor Janicke, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Zach Bookman, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Tyson Feist, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Harrison Rees, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Josh Atkinson, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Jens Richards, F Placed on Team Suspension
Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Greenville:
Delete Tim Rego, D Recalled by Ontario
Idaho:
Add Adam Ingram, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ben Kraws, G Recalled to Texas by Dallas
Iowa:
Add Elliot Desnoyers, F Assigned by Iowa Wild
Add Jaxon Nelson, F Assigned by Iowa Wild
Delete Matt Argentina, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Elliott McDermott, D Placed on Reserve
Add Dante Giannuzzi, G Activated from Reserve
Add William Rousseau, G Assigned by Iowa Wild
Delete Riley Mercer, G Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Delete Chase Wutzke, G Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Jacksonville:
Delete Simon Labelle, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Ryan Pitoscia, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Tyler Kopff, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Daniel Panetta, F Activated from Reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Blair Sanders, G Released as EBUG
Add Luke Loheit, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Liam Gorman, F Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Mitchel Deelstra, F Activated from Reserve
Add Nick Anderson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Loke Johansson, D Recalled to Providence by Boston
Delete Maxim Andreev, F Loaned to Providence
Add Billy Girard, G Activated from Reserve 4/15
Add Michael Underwood, D Activated from Reserve 4/15
Delete Luke Cavallin, G Placed on Reserve 4/15
Delete Nick Anderson, D Placed on Reserve 4/15
Norfolk:
Add Nathan Noel, F Activated from Reserve 4/15
Delete Nick McCarry, F Placed on Reserve 4/15
Add Ben Zloty, D Activated from Reserve 4/15
Delete William Magnuson, D Placed on Reserve 4/15
Rapid City:
Add Parker Bowman, F Activated from Reserve
Delete William Portokalis, F Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Delete Jordan Frasca, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Owen McLaughlin, F Recalled by Lehigh Valley
Delete Yaniv Perets, G Recalled by Lehigh Valley
Add Keith Petruzzelli, G Activated from Reserve
Savannah:
Add Logan Drevitch, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Cristophe Tellier, F Placed on Reserve
Add Vinnie Purpura, G Activated from Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Jalen Luypen, F Returned From Loan by Tucson
Delete Timothy Heinke, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Toledo:
Add Michael Milne, F Assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Nolan Hutcheson, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Carson Bantle, F Assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Nathael Roy, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Conlan Keenan, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Mitch Lewandowski, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Tanner Kelly, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Campbell Cichosz, D Placed on Reserve
Add Matt Jurusik, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Nolan Lalonde, G Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Add German Yavash, F Activated from Reserve
Add JC Brassard, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Tyrell Goulbourne, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Easton Armstrong, F Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Logan Pietila, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Blake Bennett, F Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from April 16, 2026
- Thunder Weekly, April 16, 2026 - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 16 - ECHL
- Weekend Reminders, Thunder Nation - Wichita Thunder
- Jalen Luypen Returns to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers News & Notes - April 16, 2026 - Wheeling Nailers
- Brendan Hoffmann Named to All-ECHL Second Team - Idaho Steelheads
- Brannon McManus Named to All-ECHL Second Team - Adirondack Thunder
- Danny Katic Named to All ECHL First Team - Allen Americans
- Brandon Hawkins Named to Fourth Consecutive All-ECHL First Team - Toledo Walleye
- Forward Simon Pinard Named to All-ECHL First Team - South Carolina Stingrays
- KC Mavericks Players Named to All-ECHL Teams - Kansas City Mavericks
- Chad Nychuk Named to the 2025-26 All-ECHL First Team - Atlanta Gladiators
- Sedov Named to All-ECHL Second Team - Bloomington Bison
- All-ECHL First and Second Teams Announced - ECHL
- K-Wings Loaned Forward Nick Poisson by Canucks (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Huggins Joins Gargoyles for Final Home Stand - Greensboro Gargoyles
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