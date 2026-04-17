ECHL Transactions - April 16

Published on April 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 16, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Allen:

Kevin Gursoy, F

Trevor LeDonne, D

Idaho:

Adam Ingram, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Mitchell Becker, D Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC

Fort Wayne:

Add Alex Aleardi, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Trevor Janicke, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Zach Bookman, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Tyson Feist, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Harrison Rees, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Josh Atkinson, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Jens Richards, F Placed on Team Suspension

Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Greenville:

Delete Tim Rego, D Recalled by Ontario

Idaho:

Add Adam Ingram, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ben Kraws, G Recalled to Texas by Dallas

Iowa:

Add Elliot Desnoyers, F Assigned by Iowa Wild

Add Jaxon Nelson, F Assigned by Iowa Wild

Delete Matt Argentina, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Elliott McDermott, D Placed on Reserve

Add Dante Giannuzzi, G Activated from Reserve

Add William Rousseau, G Assigned by Iowa Wild

Delete Riley Mercer, G Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Delete Chase Wutzke, G Recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Jacksonville:

Delete Simon Labelle, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Ryan Pitoscia, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Tyler Kopff, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Daniel Panetta, F Activated from Reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Blair Sanders, G Released as EBUG

Add Luke Loheit, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Liam Gorman, F Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Mitchel Deelstra, F Activated from Reserve

Add Nick Anderson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Loke Johansson, D Recalled to Providence by Boston

Delete Maxim Andreev, F Loaned to Providence

Add Billy Girard, G Activated from Reserve 4/15

Add Michael Underwood, D Activated from Reserve 4/15

Delete Luke Cavallin, G Placed on Reserve 4/15

Delete Nick Anderson, D Placed on Reserve 4/15

Norfolk:

Add Nathan Noel, F Activated from Reserve 4/15

Delete Nick McCarry, F Placed on Reserve 4/15

Add Ben Zloty, D Activated from Reserve 4/15

Delete William Magnuson, D Placed on Reserve 4/15

Rapid City:

Add Parker Bowman, F Activated from Reserve

Delete William Portokalis, F Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Delete Jordan Frasca, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Owen McLaughlin, F Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Delete Yaniv Perets, G Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Add Keith Petruzzelli, G Activated from Reserve

Savannah:

Add Logan Drevitch, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Cristophe Tellier, F Placed on Reserve

Add Vinnie Purpura, G Activated from Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Jalen Luypen, F Returned From Loan by Tucson

Delete Timothy Heinke, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Toledo:

Add Michael Milne, F Assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Nolan Hutcheson, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Carson Bantle, F Assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Nathael Roy, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Conlan Keenan, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Mitch Lewandowski, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Tanner Kelly, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Campbell Cichosz, D Placed on Reserve

Add Matt Jurusik, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Nolan Lalonde, G Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Add German Yavash, F Activated from Reserve

Add JC Brassard, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Tyrell Goulbourne, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Easton Armstrong, F Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Logan Pietila, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Blake Bennett, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from April 16, 2026

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