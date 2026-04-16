Forward Simon Pinard Named to All-ECHL First Team

Published on April 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, are pleased to announce that forward Simon Pinard has been selected to the All-ECHL First Team. The All-ECHL First Team was determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

It is the tenth time in franchise history that a Stingray has garnered All-ECHL First Team honors and the first time since the 2017-18 season that a Stingray has been selected to the All-ECHL First Team.

Pinard joins Parker Milner (2017-18), Jeff Jakaitis (2013-14, 2014-15), Ryan Zapolski (2012-13), Todd Ford (2009-10), Travis Morin (2008-09), Chris Hynnes (1997-98), Ed Courtenay (1996-97) and Mike Ross (1996-97) as Stingrays named to the All-ECHL First Team. Pinard becomes the first Stingray forward to be selected since Morin in the 2008-09 season.

A native of Drummondville, Quebec, Pinard has played in 68 games for South Carolina this season, striking for 69 points (28g, 41a). His 69 points are tied for fifth in the ECHL while Pinard has set new career highs in assists and points this season. He also has nine game-winning goals, which is second most in the ECHL.

"Simon's been one of our top players all year and to get the recognition from other teams around the league is huge," Stingrays Head Coach Dave Warsofsky said. "We see it every day how important he is for us and it's good to see from the rest of the league that they notice. As a coach, to have him as a player, it's awesome for me knowing there's a lot of trust whenever I put him out there, so congratulations to him."

Under an AHL contract with Hershey, Pinard has spent the majority of the last three seasons in the ECHL, playing in 190 games between South Carolina, the Tahoe Knight Monsters and Savannah Ghost Pirates, logging 181 points (85g, 96a).

The Stingrays play their final road game of the 2025-26 regular season on Friday against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, April 18, against the Orlando Solar Bears for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Amped Electric, at 6:05 p.m.







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