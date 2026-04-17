Crawford to 25-26 All-ECHL First Team

Published on April 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced that defenseman Marcus Crawford has been named to the 2025-26 All-ECHL First Team, recognizing his performance during the regular season.

Crawford played a key role in Kansas City's Brabham Cup-winning season, contributing at a high level on both ends of the ice.

Over the course of the 2025-26 season, Crawford led all ECHL players in assists and total points, recording 14 goals and 72 assists for 86 points in 69 games. His 72 assists set a new single-season franchise record, while his overall point total ranked among the top scoring seasons by a defenseman in league history.

In addition to his offensive production, Crawford posted a +49 rating, ranking among the league leaders and exhibiting his dependability in all situations. He also led the league in power-play assists and power-play points, additionally aiding the Mavericks' success throughout the season.

Crawford earned multiple honors during the year, including selection to the 2026 ECHL All-Star Team. In January, he was named ECHL Player of the Month and Plus Performer of the Month, becoming the first defenseman in nearly five years to receive Player of the Month recognition. He also recorded his 300th professional assist during the 2025-26 campaign.

Before joining Kansas City, Crawford spent two seasons with the Cardiff Devils of the EIHL, where he was named Defenseman of the Year in consecutive seasons. He has also appeared in the American Hockey League with the Grand Rapids Griffins and previously played in the ECHL with Toledo and Orlando.

Crawford's selection to the All-ECHL First Team reflects the consistency and production of his 2025-26 season and his role in the Mavericks' success.







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