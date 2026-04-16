Sedov Named to All-ECHL Second Team

Published on April 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Defenseman Nikita Sedov has been named to the 2025-26 All-ECHL Second Team, the league announced today. Selections were determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

Sedov, 24, is tied for second among league blueliners with 13 goals, is tied for fifth with 45 assists and is second with 58 points. His three game-winning goals are tied for fifth and his three power-play goals are tied for seventh among defensemen.

The Nizhnevartovsk, Russia native holds Bison records for goals, assists and points by a defenseman, and leads Bloomington in assists and points this season.

Prior to joining the Bison, Sedov played over 200 games in the KHL and recorded 42 points (7g, 35a) with 66 penalty minutes and a +19 rating.

Don't miss out when the team returns home Friday, April 17th and Saturday, April 18th for two great nights against the Iowa Heartlanders! Friday is a 309 Night featuring $3 Busch Lights, sodas and waters, $0 popcorn and $9 pizza combos and $9 specialty T-shirts! The first 2,000 fans will also receive a 2025-26 team poster!

Saturday is SpongeBob Night, when both teams will wear themed jerseys, the game presentation will bring Bikini Bottom to Central Illinois and fans can take home a game-worn jersey from their favorite player with a post-game auction on the ice!

Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







ECHL Stories from April 16, 2026

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