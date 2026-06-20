Bison Announce Completion of Future Considerations Trades

Published on June 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







BLOOMINGTON, Ill - The Bloomington Bison have acquired the rights to forward Bryce Brodzinski from the Savannah Ghost Pirates to complete a future considerations transaction. Additionally, the rights to forward Nick Deakin-Poot have been acquired from the Reading Royals.

The rights to forward Shane Ott and defenseman Cullen Ferguson have been traded to the Greensboro Gargoyles and the rights to defenseman Riku Ishida have been traded to the Rapid City Rush. The rights to forward Max Neill have been traded to the Atlanta Gladiators.

Brodzinski, 25, played 60 games with the Ghost Pirates and recorded 40 points (14g+26a). He also skated in four post-season games.

The second-year pro spent the 2024-25 season with Greenville and Norfolk and amassed a combined 53 points (22g+31a) in 69 games.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Brodzinski was selected 196th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 7thRound of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and earned the distinctions of being named Minnesota's Mr. Hockey as the best high school player in the state and the USHS All-USA Hockey Player of the Year.

The Blaine, Minnesota product then played four seasons at the University of Minnesota and served as the team's captain in his senior year. The winger totaled 119 points (60g+59a) in 185 NCAA Divison-I games and was an NCAA Big Ten Honorable Mention All-Star selection in the 2023-24 season. He was a member of the 2020-21 Big Ten Tournament Championship team.

Deakin-Poot, 27, skated in two postseason games with Reading after spending 37 games with the Fort Wayne Komets and recording eight points (1g+7a).

The 6-foot-5, 223-pound winger played the entire 2024-25 campaign with Fort Wayne and has amassed 29 points (6g+23a) and 119 penalty minutes in 101 career ECHL games.

Deakin-Poot was an alternate captain at Acadia University where he recorded 31 points (14g+17a) in 72 games. Before joining the university ranks, he played five seasons of Major-Junior hockey with the OHL's Guelph Storm and the QMJHL's Saint John Sea Dogs.

Completing future considerations trades is the final step teams make before submitting their season-ending rosters, which are due before 3 p.m. ET on June 22. Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26.

2026-27 Full Season Memberships are available for as low as $72 per month on an interest free payment plan!! Special benefits include a Meet-the-Team event, Herd Store discount, invitation to exclusive events, ticket exchange program, exclusive FanSaves deals, and a personal Ticket Account Executive. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.







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