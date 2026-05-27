Bloomington Bison Community Impact Deepens in Second Season

Published on May 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







BLOOMINGTON, Ill. - The Bloomington Bison hockey team continued to cement itself as a community asset during the 2025-2026 season through brand new initiatives to promote children's literacy, regularly attending youth hockey practices and parades, volunteering at non-profit organizations and raising over $130,000 for charitable causes.

Dedication to service remains a staple for the Bison both during the season and offseason, marking a year-round focus of the team.

Recently, Bloomington pledged to donate $50,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital after local Fire Chief Cory Matheny won the Sam Leman Shoot the Puck Contest during the intermission of a Bison playoff game by scoring into a small opening in the net from center ice.

Over the course of the season, the Bison and the Hallett Sports Foundation raised over $80,000 through post-game jersey auctions and made additional contributions to LifeLong Access's "A D'Vine Affair," The Baby Fold's Festival of Trees, McLean County Chamber's Annual Gala, McLean County's Unit District No. 5, Special Olympics Illinois and more.

The Bison were nominated for the McLean County Chamber of Commerce's best new business award due to their efforts.

Over 6,000 students earned free tickets to a Bison game last season by achieving their reading goals in the Stick 2 Reading program in partnership with Jimmy John's. More than 40 schools participated in the inaugural year of the initiative, which also rewarded select groups with a visit from mascot Abe, Bison players and staff.

In addition to scholastic outreach efforts, players and coaches visited multiple hockey practices and supported all age groups of Bloomington Youth Hockey Association during the season. Donations from the second annual teddy bear toss benefited Carle Health Hospital, the Boys and Girls Club, Easterseals Central Illinois and countless other organizations.

For a second-straight season, the front office, hockey operations staff and players dedicated time to package cereal at the Midwest Food Bank. They packaged over 3,000 bags for families in need. Including youth practices, school appearances and non-profit visits, the team averaged at least one service opportunity a week during the sophomore campaign.

Even as another season on the ice has come and gone, the Bison's commitment to serving Bloomington/Normal as a community asset remains strong through widely accessible appearances in the summer.

In the coming months, the Bison will continue their summer traditions of participating in farmers markets, local concert series, corporate partner events and parades.

While Opening Night 2026 is 143 days away, the Bloomington Bison will continue to ingrain themselves as a staple of the community and serve the Bloomington/Normal area over the offseason.

Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com for community impact inquiries. 2026-27 Full Season Memberships are available for as low as $72 per month on an interest free payment plan!! Special benefits include a Meet-the-Team event, Herd Store discount, invitation to exclusive events, ticket exchange program, exclusive FanSaves deals, and a personal Ticket Account Executive. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.







ECHL Stories from May 27, 2026

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