Komets Fall to Toledo 4-1

Published on April 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets hosted Toledo at the Coliseum on Thursday, needing one point to win the Central Division for the first time since 2016.

Toledo's Tanner Kelly scored at 9:47 on a power play to put the visitors up 1-0. The Walleye added to their lead with a

Riley McCourt strike at 16:51 to conclude the scoring in the first period.

In the second period, Toledo added to the lead with another power play goal at 10:15, but the Komets countered with an Alex Aleardi goal at 18:42 to cut the lead back down to two after forty minutes.

Toledo's Sam Craggs scored the only goal of the third period as the Komets were unable to rally with the Walleye taking the match 4-1. Sam Jonsson took the loss, making 26 saves.







ECHL Stories from April 16, 2026

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