Jalen Luypen Returns to South Carolina

Published on April 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that forward Jalen Luypen has been released from his professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Tucson Roadrunners and has returned to the Stingrays.

Luypen, 23, signed a PTO with Tucson on January 26 and played in 22 games with the Roadrunners, logging six points (4g, 2a). He last appeared for Tucson on Wednesday, scoring a goal in the Roadrunners' 5-1 victory over the San Diego Gulls.

This year with South Carolina, Luypen has 32 points (13g, 19a) in 33 games for the Stingrays. The 5-foot-10, 171 pound forward has also skated in two games this season with the Hershey Bears, scoring once.

A native of Kelowna, British Columbia, Luypen signed with the Stingrays on September 8, 2025 after spending a majority of the last two seasons with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs. In his AHL career, Luypen has 41 points (17g, 24a) in 144 games.

Drafted in the 7th round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, Luypen began his professional career during the 2022-23 season appearing in the Calder Cup Playoffs for Rockford following five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Edmonton Oil Kings and Tri-City Americans.

This Stingrays transaction is brought to you by Huey Magoo's, the Filet Mignon of Chicken.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, April 18, against the Orlando Solar Bears for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Amped Electric, at 6:05 p.m.







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